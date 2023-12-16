WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Highlights from five boys and one girls basketball games from our teams in the District, Maryland and Virginia.

Friends Academy (NY) at Bullis (Boys)

At the Bullis Holiday Classic, the nationally ranked Bulldogs took care of business, defeating Friends Academy 94-47 to remain undefeated.

Virginia Academy at Bullis (Girls)

On the girls side, just like the boys, Bullis got the win, defeating Virginia Academy 59-45.

Maret vs. Episcopal at Bullis (Boys)

After a close first half, Maret pulled away from Episcopal, winning 63-43 at the Bullis Holiday Classic.

Pallotti vs. Severn at Bullis (Boys)

A tough outing for the Pallotti boys, as they fall to Severn 73-46 at the Bullis Holiday Classic.

Potomac School at St. Andrew’s (Boys)

St. Andrew’s wins a close game at home to Potomac School 56-47, improving to 5-1 on the season.

Flint Hill at Landon (Boys)

In Bethesda, Landon was able to squeak out a tight victory over Flint Hill 64-59.