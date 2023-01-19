WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school boys basketball teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. Records and information is as of 6 p.m. on Thursday.

1. Paul VI (16-1) – Last week: 1

A win over nationally-ranked Roselle Catholic as well as a 50-point blowout over Bishop Ireton has the Panthers remain at No. 1.

2. Gonzaga (16-1) – Last week: 2

The Eagles suffered their first loss of the season to Woodside from Newport News, Va.

3. Sidwell Friends (11-3) – Last week: 4

No games in the last week for the Quakers. They will travel to take on Jackson-Reed Thursday (after the rankings are released).

4. St. John’s (16-1) – Last week: 3

The Cadets fell for the first time this season to Good Counsel. They will take on Springside Chestnut Hill Academy from Pennsylvania before a highly-anticipated match up with Paul VI on Tuesday.

5. Bullis (16-1) – Last week: 5

Two wins for Bullis in the last week over Georgetown Prep and Landon. Now, the Bulldogs will travel to take on a hot St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes team that’s on the upset train.

6. Jackson-Reed (18-4) – Last week: 6

The tough schedule for Jackson-Reed continued this past week, defeating Legacy School from Texas before falling to nationally-ranked John Marshall of Virginia.

7. Hayfield (12-1) – Last week: 7

3-0 for the Hawks this past week. A close win over district rival Edison, but a win nonetheless.

8. Bishop O’Connell (9-7) – Last week: 8

A loss to one of Louisiana’s best in Newman. O’Connell is back in the area taking on Bishop Ireton Friday.

9. DeMatha (12-6) – Last week: 9

A loss to St. John’s, but two wins over Bishop Ireton and Bishop Loughlin of New York has the Stags staying at No. 9.

10. Patriot (13-2) – Last week: 12

The Pioneers get a statement win over district rival Battlefield last Friday. A highly-anticipated match up with Gainesville on Friday will dictate whether Patriot can try and separate themselves in the Cedar Run District.

11. Wise (12-0) – Last week: 11

The Pumas remain unbeaten, taking care of Northwestern and High Point.

12. Good Counsel (12-5) – Last week: 13

A big upset win over St. John’s has the Falcons soaring up the rankings to No. 12.

13. Shabach Christian Academy (18-5) – Last week: 10

Wins over two out of town teams. The Eagles will stay on the road Saturday vs. Bishop Guilfoyle from Pennsylvania.

14. Bishop McNamara (15-3) – Last week: 15

A 4-0 week for McNamara. Next up: Good Counsel Thursday night (after rankings were released).

15. Riverdale Baptist (14-1) – Last week: 17

Nine straight wins for Riverdale Baptist since losing to St. John’s. They host Takoma Academy on Saturday.

16. Battlefield (16-1) – Last week: 14

A tough loss at home to Patriot, however, bounced back to defeat Unity Reed by 21.

17. Roosevelt (DC) (18-1) – Last week: 19

Very impressive one-point victory over Bard has the Roughriders climbing our rankings to No. 17.

18. St. Andrew’s Episcopal (9-3) – Last week: 24

A statement win over Potomac School last Friday has the Lions rising up our rankings to No. 18.

19. Friendship Tech (15-5) – Last week: 20

3-0 week for the Titans, with their best win being over Maret.

20. Frederick (13-0) – Last week: 21

The Cadets remain unbeaten after defeating Oakdale Friday.

21. Damascus (12-0) – Last week: honorable mention

The Swarmin’ Hornets are now 12-0, fresh off of wins over Clarksburg and BCC.

22. Fairfax (12-3) – Last week: NR

Fairfax had arguably the most impressive week out of anyone in the top 25. Wins over previously ranked South County and Alexandria City, as well as a previous honorable mention team in National Christian Academy.

23. Bishop Ireton (11-7) – Last week: 22

It was a busy week for the Cardinals, taking some tough losses to DeMatha and Paul VI. They will look to bounce back against Bishop O’Connell on Friday.

24. South Lakes (12-3) – Last week: honorable mention

The Seahawks take care of business in their Concorde District games vs. Chantilly and Westfield. Up next: Madison.

25. Walt Whitman (10-2) – Last week: NR

A fabulous 10-2 start to the season for Whitman has the Vikings making the list for the first time at No. 25.

HONORABLE MENTION:

Alexandria City (12-4), Georgetown Prep (9-7), Churchill (8-3), McKinley Tech (13-4), South County (10-4), George Marshall (14-2), Oxon Hill (12-1), St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (9-8), Bard (12-5), Fairmont Heights (10-2)