WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school boys basketball teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. Records and information is as of 8 p.m. on Monday.

1. Paul VI (26-2) – Last week: 1

Paul VI took a tough upset loss to Sidwell on Sunday, but will remain at No. 1 in our rankings.

2. St. John’s (25-2) – Last week: 2

The Cadets wrap up their regular season schedule with wins over Gonzaga, Bishop McNamara, and Bishop Ireton.

3. Sidwell Friends (22-4) – Last week: 3

What an end to the regular season for Sidwell. An upset win over Paul VI, and a win over St. Andrew’s Episcopal, avenging a loss earlier in the year to the Lions.

4. Bullis (25-2) – Last week: 5

Bullis won the IAC, taking down Landon, Georgetown Prep, and St. Albans along the way.

5. Bishop McNamara (23-6) – Last week: 7

The Mustangs climb the rankings due to a win over Gonzaga.

6. Gonzaga (22-7) – Last week: 4

Gonzaga falls to No. 6 in our rankings after losses to Bishop McNamara and St. John’s.

7. Jackson-Reed (26-7) – Last week: 6

Jackson-Reed was the favorite to win the DCIAA, however fell in the semifinals to Bard.

8. Hayfield (24-1) – Last week: 8

The Hawks won the National District title over Edison. Now, they take on Fairfax Tuesday in their quest for another 6C Region crown.

9. Patriot (22-3) – Last week: 10

Patriot defeated Battlefield yet again to win the Cedar Run District title. Now the focus shifts towards the 6B Region tourney.

10. Riverdale Baptist (25-2) – Last week: 11

Riverdale Baptist cracks the top 10 after a busy week and a half where the Crusaders went 5-0.

11. Shabach Christian Academy (21-6) – Last week: 13

Shabach climbs to No. 11 in our rankings, winning their only game over Virginia Academy.

12. Bishop O’Connell (14-12) – Last week: 15

O’Connell took losses to Paul VI and Gonzaga, however, after defeating DeMatha, the Knights move up to No. 12 in our rankings.

13. DeMatha (17-11) – Last week: 9

With losses to Bishop O’Connell and Paul VI, DeMatha falls out of the top 10 to No. 13.

14. Good Counsel (17-11) – Last week: 14

Good Counsel remains at No. 14, even after losing to DeMatha and Paul VI.

15. Friendship Tech (25-5) – Last week: 16

Wins number 21, 22, and 23 in a row for Friendship Tech, as they move up one spot in our rankings.

16. St. Andrew’s Episcopal (20-5) – Last week: 17

St. Andrew’s fell to Sidwell, losing their chance at the MAC regular season crown. The Lions will get their chance in playoffs.

17. Battlefield (22-3) – Last week: 18

Battlefield fell to Patriot in the Cedar Run District final. It’s hard to punish a team who’s only three losses on the year are to the No. 9 team in our rankings.

18. Frederick (22-0) – Last week: 20

Our last unbeaten team in our DMV rankings. Frederick continues to cruise through their schedule, and are ready for the playoffs.

19. South Lakes (21-3) – Last week: 21

South Lakes defeat Madison to capture their second straight Concorde District title. The Seahawks have now won 14 in a row, and haven’t lost in 2023.

20. Bard (21-7) – Last week: NR

What a run for Bard in the DCIAA tournament. The Falcons won three straight games over higher seeded teams, defeating Anacostia, Jackson-Reed, and McKinley Tech to claim the DCIAA championship.

21. Wise (20-2) – Last week: 25

Wise wrapped up their regular season going 3-0 over Roosevelt (PG), High Point, and Northwestern. Now, the Pumas host Largo in the Prince George’s County championship on Wednesday.

22. Damascus (21-1) – Last week: 19

Damascus suffered their first loss of the season to Walter Johnson in overtime. The Swarmin’ Hornets will have to forgive and forget, as they take on Churchill in the Montgomery County championship.

23. Churchill (18-3) – Last week: 22

Churchill will look to take down Damascus on Wednesday in the MoCo championship.

24. McKinley Tech (24-6) – Last week: 24

McKinley Tech defeat Roosevelt (DC) in the DCIAA semifinals, however fell to Bard in the title game. With all of that, the Trainers remain at No. 24.

25. Landon (15-9) – Last week: 23

After upsetting Bullis, Landon had to try and beat the Bulldogs a second time in the IAC championship. However, the Bears fell 64-45.

HONORABLE MENTION:

Roosevelt (DC) (24-2), George Marshall (19-3), Potomac Falls (19-5), Mount Zion Prep (22-13), Largo (16-6), West Potomac (16-8), Georgetown Prep (15-10), Potomac School (16-10), Loudoun County (19-6), Fairmont Heights (17-4)