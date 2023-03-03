WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school boys basketball teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. Records and information is as of 12:00 p.m. on Friday.

1. St. John’s (30-2) – Last week: 2

St. John’s moves up to No. 1 after a dramatic win over Paul VI in the WCAC Championship.

2. Sidwell Friends (25-4) – Last week: 3

Sidwell moves to No. 2 after defeating Paul VI a few weeks ago. The Quakers now look to win a tough DCSAA Class AA title by defeating Gonzaga and most likely St, John’s.

3. Paul VI (28-3) – Last week: 1

Paul VI falls out of the top spot for the first time this year after falling to St. John’s and Sidwell. The Panthers look to finish their season with a VISAA title.

4. Gonzaga (25-8) – Last week: 6

Gonzaga fell to St. John’s by one point in the WCAC semifinals. Now, they look to compete for a DCSAA Class AA championship. Standing in their way next is Sidwell.

5. Bishop McNamara (25-7) – Last week: 5

McNamara fell to Gonzaga in the WCAC quarterfinals, however, are looking to bounce back and win the first ever Maryland Private School Championship.

6. Bullis (25-3) – Last week: 4

Bullis was the top seed in the inaugural Maryland Private School Championship. However, after receiving a bye, the Bulldogs fell to Mount Zion Prep in the quarterfinals, putting an end to their season.

7. Jackson-Reed (27-7) – Last week: 7

After the disappointment of not winning the DCIAA, Jackson-Reed will look to win a DCSAA Class AA title. Unfortunately for them, to have a chance at winning, they will need to knock of No. 1 St. John’s in the semifinals.

8. Hayfield (27-1) – Last week: 8

Hayfield won the VHSL 6C Region championship for the second straight season. They will take on Madison in the VHSL Class 6 state quarterfinal on Friday.

9. Patriot (25-3) – Last week: 9

Patriot ran away with the VHSL 6B Region. They come in as the favorite on their side of the Class 6 bracket to make the state final.

10. Shabach Christian Academy (30-6) – Last week: 11

Shabach has been on quite the run as of late. In their first game in the Maryland Private School Championship, the Eagles beat Landon by 30.

11. St. Andrew’s Episcopal (24-6) – Last week: 16

St. Andrew’s defeat Riverdale Baptist in thrilling fashion, and with that, the Lions move up to No. 11.

12. DeMatha (18-13) – Last week: 13

The Stags season came to and end after falling to Paul VI in the WCAC semifinals, and to Bishop McNamara in the Maryland Private School Championship quarterfinals.

13. Riverdale Baptist (27-4) – Last week: 10

A solid season for Riverdale Baptist, however, their season came to an end after falling to St. Andrew’s Episcopal.

14. Bishop O’Connell (16-14) – Last week: 12

Bishop O’Connell had quite the up and down season. Their season came to a close on Wednesday, after falling to Blue Ridge in the VISAA quarterfinals.

15. Mount Zion Prep (24-13) – Last week: honorable mention

Mount Zion Prep made a big jump to No. 15 after their upset victory over Bullis. They will look to continue to be the Cinderella team, as they take on Bishop McNamara next.

16. Frederick (25-0) – Last week: 18

Frederick remains the only unbeaten team in our coverage area. They dominated the returning state champs Oakdale by 25 points in the 3A Region Final.

17. Bard (23-7) – Last week: 20

Bard is looking to follow up their DCIAA title with a DCSAA Class A title. On Thursday, they inched even closer, with a win over IDEA.

18. Largo (19-6) – Last week: honorable mention

Largo makes the jump into the top 25 after defeating Wise over a week ago in th ePrince George’s County Championship, and by defeating Gwynn Park in the 2A Region Final on Thursday.

19. Good Counsel (18-13) – Last week: 14

Good Counsel had their season come to an end on Tuesday, after falling to Mount Zion Prep in the first round of the Maryland Private School Championship.

20. South Lakes (24-3) – Last week: 19

South Lakes brought home their second straight VHSL 6D Region crown after defeating Madison for the fourth time this season. Now, the Seahawks will take on Edison in the VHSL Class 6 state quarterfinal.

21. Damascus (24-2) – Last week: 22

Damascus suffered their second loss of the season to Churchill in the Montgomery County Championship over a week ago. Since then, the Swarmin’ Hornets have been perfect, winning a 3A Region title on Thursday over Magruder.

22. Landon (17-10) – Last week: 25

Landon saw their season come to an end on Wednesday, falling to Shabach by 30.

23. Bowie (17-7) – Last week: NR

Bowie has surprised some people as of late. In a very tough part of the state bracket, the Bulldogs defeat Suitland and Wise on their way to a 4A Region Championship.

24. Battlefield (22-4) – Last week: 17

Battlefield lost a heartbreaking double overtime game to Freedom-Woodbridge in the first round of the VHSL 6B Region tournament.

25. Walkersville (22-3) – Last week: NR

Walkersville makes the top 25 by the skin of their teeth. The Lions have been tremendous as of late, winning 16 of their last 17 games, with their only loss coming to undefeated Frederick by 8.

HONORABLE MENTION:

Wise (21-4), Churchill (20-4), McKinley Tech (25-7), Friendship Tech (25-6), Theodore Roosevelt (25-5), Alexandria City (20-6), Madison (18-8), Edison (21-7), Wootton (14-7), Gaithersburg (16-5)