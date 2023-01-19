WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school girls basketball teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. Records and information as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

1. Sidwell Friends (12-2) – Last week: 1

A tough loss to another top 5 ranked team in the nation in Sierra Canyon, however, Sidwell remains our top team in the DMV.

2. Paul VI (14-4) – Last week: 2

Wins over Morris Catholic and Holy Cross has PVI ready for their home game Friday vs. Bishop Ireton.

3. Bishop McNamara (11-5) – Last week: 4

A very impressive week for McNamara, defeating IMG Academy and St. John’s.

4. Bullis (12-5) – Last week: 8

Arguably the biggest win of the week, defeating Georgetown Visitation, has Bullis up four sports to No. 4.

5. Georgetown Visitation (12-4) – Last week: 3

A very busy week for Visitation, with wins over Bishop Ireton and Maret, however, a loss to Bullis has the Cubs down to No. 5.

6. St. John’s (12-6) – Last week: 4

A loss to IMG Academy wouldn’t have affected the Cadets spot on the rankings. However, a loss to Bishop McNamara drops St. John’s two spots in our rankings.

7. Shabach Christian Academy (15-4)

Split games with two teams from California. The Eagles are back at home Saturday vs. Shining Star Sports Academy.

8. Pallotti (12-6) – Last week: 7

A win over Archbishop Spalding and two losses to Poly and St. Frances Academy has the Panthers down a spot from last week.

9. Maret (11-5) – Last week: 9

A tough loss to Georgetown Visitation and a win over Holy Child. The Frogs will stay at No. 9, with Bullis Thursday night (after rankings were released).

10. Robinson (13-1) – Last week: 14

After their loss to Virginia Academy in their season opener, the Rams have won 13 straight and are fresh off a dominant 42-21 win over West Springfield.

11. Bishop Ireton (12-6) – Last week: 11

Lost to Georgetown Visitation, but beat St. Mary’s Ryken. The Cardinals will have another test this Friday in our Game of the Week vs. Paul VI.

12. Riverdale Baptist (12-6) – Last week: 10

Split games on the road this week. The Crusaders return home Friday vs. La Lumiere.

13. Mount Zion Prep (14-9) – Last week: 12

The schedule didn’t get any easier for the Warriors this past week, falling to nationally-ranked Montverde by 32.

14. Virginia Academy (12-5) – Last week: 13

No one local on the schedule last week, but 1-2 in those games dropped Virginia Academy one spot in our rankings.

15. Osbourn Park (14-3) – Last week: 17

Took care of business against district foes Osbourn and Patriot.

16. Gainesville (15-2) – Last week: 18

Gainesville went 3-0 in the last week, with wins over South Lakes, Hylton, and John Champe.

17. Madison (13-2) – Last week: 19

Two wins over district rivals Centreville and Oakton has the Warhawks up two sports from last week. Even after graduating a ton of talent, head coach Kirsten Stone has Madison at the top of the Concorde.

18. Clarksburg (10-1) – Last week: honorable mention

A big jump from honorable mention to 18 for Clarksburg, after dominant wins over Damascus and Gaithersburg.

19. Oxon Hill (11-2) – Last week: honorable mention

Beat previously ranked Gwynn Park, as well as Friendly and Douglass. The win over Gwynn Park jumped Oxon Hill into the rankings at No. 19.

20. Flowers (9-2) – Last week: 16

A loss to Parkdale drops Flowers four spots in our rankings.

21. Wise (10-1) – Last week: honorable mention

Two wins over Northwestern and High Point places the Pumas at 20.

22. Patriot (11-5) – Last Week: 20

A win over Battlefield, but a loss to Osbourn Park drops the Pioneers two spots.

23. Potomac School (VA) (13-3) – Last week: 21

Only one game in the past week for Potomac School, which resulted in a loss to Bullis.

24. Churchill (8-2) – Last week: 24

Churchill holds strong at No. 24 after two wins over BCC and Blair.

25. Parkdale (9-3) – Last week: honorable mention

Parkdale rounds out the top 25, as they jump into the rankings after their win over Flowers.

HONORABLE MENTION:

Williamsport (11-0), Meridian (13-1), Edison (11-3), Bishop O’Connell (9-7), Centreville (10-4), Gwynn Park (9-5), Linganore (12-1), Good Counsel (4-6), Briar Woods (12-1), Seneca Valley (8-3)