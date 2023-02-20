WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school girls basketball teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. Records and information as of 8:00 p.m. Monday.

1. Sidwell Friends (23-2) – Last week: 1

Sidwell remains at No. 1 in our rankings, and will finish up their regular season schedule this week vs. Georgetown Visitation.

2. Bishop McNamara (20-5) – Last week: 2

With dominant wins over Good Counsel, Bishop Ireton, and Archbishop Carroll, Bishop McNamara holds their spot at No. 2.

3. St. John’s (22-6) – Last week: 3

St. John’s took down Paul VI in our game of the week. Now with the regular season over, the Cadets shift heir focus to the WCAC championships.

4. Georgetown Visitation (18-4) – Last week: 4

A chance at redemption in an OT loss to Sidwell from earlier in the season. Visitation will host the Quakers in their regular season finale.

5. Bullis (18-9) – Last week: 6

Bullis slides into the top 5 with a big win over Maret.

6. Shabach Christian Academy (15-5) – Last week: 5

Shabach lost in blowout fashion over Shining Star Sports Academy, and for that, they fell to No. 6.

7. Paul VI (18-9) – Last week: 7

Paul VI took another loss this past week to St. John’s, however, remain at No. 7 in our rankings.

8. Mount Zion Prep (20-11) – Last week: 8

A win over Riverdale Baptist has the Warriors staying in our top 10.

9. Pallotti (18-10) – Last week: 10

Pallotti took two more losses by the hands of St. Frances Academy. Nonetheless, the Panthers move up a spot to No. 9.

10. Virginia Academy (20-7) – Last week: 11

Virginia Academy cracks the top 10. The win over Riverdale Baptist trumps the loss to St. Anne’s Bellfield, and pushes the Patriots into the No. 10 spot.

11. Maret (17-9) – Last week: 8

The Frogs lost three straight games to Georgetown Visitation, Bullis, and St. Andrew’s Episcopal. It hurts when you’re best player is out due to injury.

12. Robinson (22-2) – Last week: 12

Robinson cruised to a Patriot District title, defeating Lake Braddock by 14. Now, can the Rams repeat as 6C Region champs?

13. Riverdale Baptist (19-11) – Last week: 13

The Crusaders stay at No. 13, as their two losses came to two teams above them in the rankings: Mount Zion Prep and Virginia Academy.

14. Osbourn Park (20-4) – Last week: 14

For the third time this year, Osbourn Park defeated Gainesville. This time, it was for the Cedar Run District title.

15. Gainesville (21-3) – Last week: 15

Gainesville’s only three losses on the season are to the hands of Osbourn Park. The Cardinals will hope to get another swing at the Yellowjackets in the 6B Region tournament.

16. Oxon Hill (19-2) – Last week: 17

Oxon Hill will face one of their biggest test on the season Wednesday, as they take on Wise in the Prince George’s County championship.

17. Tuscarora, Va. (22-2) – Last week: 21

Tuscarora continues to rise in our rankings, and rightfully so! The Huskies dominated the past week on their way to a Dulles District championship.

18. Meridian (22-1) – Last week: 19

Meridian has won 16 games in a row. In the last three games, the Mustangs outscored their opponents 172-64.

19. Briar Woods (21-3) – Last week: 25

Briar Woods avenged their one point loss to Woodgrove, winning the Potomac District crown over the Wolverines.

20. Clarksburg (16-3) – Last week: 22

Clarksburg wrapped up their regular season with a dominant win over Paint Branch. They take on Churchill in the Montgomery County championship on Wednesday.

21. Churchill (17-3) – Last week: 23

Churchill will get another shot at defeating Clarksburg, as they host the Coyotes on Wednesday in the MoCo final.

22. Patriot (16-7) – Last Week: 18

Six of Patriot’s seven losses have come to either Osbourn Park, Gainesville, Virginia Academy, or Robinson.

23. Wise (18-3) – Last week: Honorable mention

Wise climbs back into our rankings, and will have a shot at continung to climb, as they host Oxon Hill on Wednesday.

24. C.H. Flowers (18-3) – Last week: Honorable mention

Flowers turns the attention towards the postseason, as they just missed out on making the Prince George’s County championship.

25. Good Counsel (10-8) – Last week: 20

Good Counsel remains in our top 25, despite a blowout loss to Bishop McNamara.

HONORABLE MENTION:

Woodgrove (20-3), Williamsport (20-1), Edison (20-5), Dunbar (12-4), Madison (19-4), Bishop Ireton (15-13), Wootton (17-2), Seneca Valley (18-4), Bethesda-Chevy Chase (17-4), Parkdale (15-6)