WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school girls basketball teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. Records and information as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

1. Sidwell Friends (18-2) – Last week: 1

Sidwell remains at No. 1 with dominant wins over Maret and Potomac School.

2. Bishop McNamara (17-5) – Last week: 2

Bishop McNamara holds their No. 2 spot in the rankings, as they host a host Archbishop Carroll squad Friday.

3. St. John’s (19-6) – Last week: 5

St. John’s climbs up to No. 3 in our rankings after wins over Paul VI and Bishop O’Connell.

4. Georgetown Visitation (16-4) – Last week: 7

A win over Bullis shoots Visitation back into the top 5. They head on the road to take on Maret Friday.

5. Shabach Christian Academy (15-4) – Last week: 6

A six point win over Virginia Academy puts Shabach in our No. 5 spot.

6. Bullis (15-8) – Last week: 4

A loss to Georgetown Visitation drops Bullis to 6. A tough stretch of games ahead for the Bulldogs, as they take on Potomac School, Sidwell, and Maret in the next week.

7. Paul VI (17-8) – Last week: 3

Paul VI had a tough week, losing two games to St. John’s and Elizabeth Seton. The Panthers will look to get back on track against Georgetown Visitation on Monday.

8. Maret (17-6) – Last week: 8

Maret remains at No. 8 in our rankings, as their loss came to Sidwell. A tough one in our game of the week Friday vs. Georgetown Visitation might dictate if the Frogs can climb up the rankings next week.

9. Mount Zion Prep (18-10) – Last week: 9

A loss to a good St. Frances Academy, but it doesn’t affect the Warriors’ spot in the rankings.

10. Pallotti (17-8) – Last week: 10

The Panthers win one and lose one this past week, defeating Archbishop Spalding, however losing to Mercy. Nonetheless, the Panthers remain in the top 10.

11. Virginia Academy (18-6) – Last week: 11

A tough loss to Shabach Christian Academy on Saturday, however the Patriots remain at No. 11. They travel to take on Riverdale Baptist on Friday.

12. Robinson (18-2) – Last week: 8

Two dominant wins for Robinson this past week over Fairfax and Lake Braddock. The Rams wrap up their regular season schedule Friday vs. West Springfield.

13. Riverdale Baptist (16-9) – Last week: 13

Riverdale Baptist took a loss to nationally-ranked Long Island Lutheran. However, the Crusaders have a chance to shoot up the rankings Friday, as they host No. 11 Virginia Academy.

14. Osbourn Park (18-4) – Last week: 14

Osbourn Park wrapped up their regular season last week with a win over rival Osbourn. They will be the top seed in the Cedar Run District tournament, which begins next week.

15. Gainesville (20-2) – Last week: 15

Gainesville doubled their win total from year one to year two. Their only two losses came at the hands of Osbourn Park. Playoffs begin next week, where the Cardinals will most likely see the Yellowjackets 2-3 more times.

16. Oxon Hill (18-2) – Last week: 17

Oxon Hill continues to dominate Prince George’s County, defeating Surratsville and Largo by a combined score of 132-44.

17. Madison (18-3) – Last week: 21

Madison clinched the Concorde District top seed this past week with wins over Oakton and South Lakes. The returning three time state champs finish their regular season schedule with Westfield on Friday.

18. Patriot (15-6) – Last Week: 22

After a win over Battlefield on Friday, Patriot secured the three seed in the Cedar Run District tournament.

19. Meridian (19-1) – Last week: 25

Meridian won a close bout with Brentsville on Tuesday. The Mustangs are truly one of the teams to fear in the VHSL Class 3 division.

20. Good Counsel (9-7) – Last week: 20

Good Counsel remains at No. 20 after an impressive win over Bishop Ireton.

21. Tuscarora, Va. (18-2) – Last week: Honorable mention

Tuscarora already clinched the top seed in the Dulles District. They are set to make a deep playoff run in the VHSL Class 4 division.

22. Clarksburg (13-3) – Last week: Honorable mention

After falling out of the rankings last week, Clarksburg returns after a dominant win over Churchill.

23. Churchill (14-3) – Last week: 23

Churchill suffered a tough loss to Clarksburg last week, however, they remain at No. 23.

24. Woodgrove (17-2) – Last week: Honorable mention

Woodgrove breaks into the top 25 for the first time after two dominant victories over Potomac Falls and Riverside.

25. Briar Woods (18-3) – Last week: Honorable mention

After a one point loss to Woodgrove, Briar Woods picked up two wins over Independence and Stone Bridge.

HONORABLE MENTION:

Wise (15-3), Flowers (15-3), Williamsport (17-1), Bishop Ireton (14-12), Parkdale (14-5), Centreville (15-5), Wootton (16-2), Bethesda-Chevy Chase (15-4), Langley (17-4), Seneca Valley (15-4)