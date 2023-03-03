WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school girls basketball teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. Records and information as of 12:00 p.m. Friday.

1. Georgetown Visitation (24-5) – Last week: 4

Georgetown Visitation knocks off Sidwell in the ISL Championship, and takes the No. 1 spot in our rankings.

2. Sidwell Friends (26-3) – Last week: 1

Sidwell fell out of the No. 1 spot for the first time this season after their loss to Visitation. They will most likely get another chance at the Cubs, if both teams win their DCSAA Class AA semifinal games.

3. St. John’s (25-6) – Last week: 3

The Cadets won their second straight WCAC title after defeating Paul VI. They will get a shot at No. 1 Visitation on Friday.

4. Paul VI (20-10) – Last week: 7

Paul VI jumped back into the top five after knocking off Bishop McNamara in the WCAC semifinals.

5. Bishop McNamara (21-6) – Last week: 2

McNamara falls three spots after their loss to Paul VI in the WCAC semifinals.

6. Bullis (19-10) – Last week: 5

Bullis wrapped up their regular season with a 21 point loss to Visitation in the ISL tournament.

7. Shabach Christian Academy (21-9) – Last week: 6

Shabach finished off their season with a three point win over Riverdale Baptist, however dropped a spot in our rankings do to PVI’s win over McNamara.

8. Mount Zion Prep (21-11) – Last week: 8

Mount Zion Prep finished up their season nearly two weeks ago, ending the year on a win.

9. Maret (19-10) – Last week: 11

Maret is back to being healthy, and it showed on Tuesday, defeating Dunbar by 8. The Frogs will get another chance at knocking off Sidwell in the DCSAA Class AA semifinals.

10. Pallotti (18-10) – Last week: 9

Pallotti wrapped up their season two weeks ago, falling to a tough St. Frances Academy form Baltimore.

11. Virginia Academy (23-8) – Last week: 10

Virginia Academy looks to end their year with a VISAA Class A Championship. They take on Norfolk Christian on Friday in the semifinals.

12. Robinson (25-2) – Last week: 12

Robinson finished on top of the 6C Region again. The Rams take on Oakton in the VHSL Class 6 state semifinal Friday.

13. Osbourn Park (23-4) – Last week: 14

Another 6B Region crown, and their fourth win over Gainesville on the season. The Yellowjackets come into the VHSL Class 6 state tournament as one of the favorites to win it all.

14. Riverdale Baptist (20-13) – Last week: 13

Riverdale Baptist’s season is not over yet. They will take on one of North Carolina’s best, Winston-Salem Christian, on Friday in the Battle on Tobacco Road tournament.

15. Gainesville (23-4) – Last week: 15

Gainesville has only lost to one team this entire season, and that’s Osbourn Park. If they can win their VHSL Class 6 state quarterfinal versus Thomas Dale, the Cardinals will get another crack at the Yellowjackets.

16. Tuscarora, Va. (25-2) – Last week: 17

Tuscarora won the 4C Region. Now, they eye a state championship. Next up for the Huskies is Louisa County on Friday at Riverside High School.

17. Meridian (24-1) – Last week: 18

Meridian defeat Brentsville District in the 3B Region Final. Now, the Mustangs will take on 3A runner-up Lafayette in the VHSL Class 3 state quarterfinal.

18. C.H. Flowers (20-3) – Last week: 24

Flowers was left out of the Prince George’s County Championship, but used that time to rest. The Jaguars looked fresh on Wednesday, defeating Wise by 8 in the 4A Region Final.

19. Churchill (19-3) – Last week: 21

Churchill won a close one over Wootton in the 4A Region Final. They will host Parkdale on Friday in the MPSSAA 4A state quarterfinal.

20. Wise (20-4) – Last week: 23

Wise’s season came to an end on Wednesday, falling to Flowers in the 4A Region Final.

21. Oxon Hill (21-3) – Last week: 16

Oxon Hill cruised to a 3A Region Championship, defeating Crofton by 26 points. The Clippers host Damascus in the MPSSAA 3A state quarterfinal on Friday.

22. Madison (23-4) – Last week: honorable mention

Madison won their third straight 6D Region Championship last Friday. This Friday, they begin their quest for their fourth straight VHSL Class 6 state title, as they take on West Potomac.

23. Clarksburg (17-4) – Last week: 20

Clarksburg saw their season come to a close, as they fell to Urbana 57-55 in the 4A Region Final.

24. Patriot (17-8) – Last Week: 22

Patriot fell to Gainesville in the 6B Region semifinals, putting an end to a season where the Pioneers only loss to Robinson, Virginia Academy, Osbourn Park, and Gainesville.

25. Parkdale (17-6) – Last week: honorable mention

Parkdale advanced to the MPSSAA 4A state quarterfinals after dominating Laurel by 41 points in the region final. They will take on Churchill Friday.

HONORABLE MENTION

Urbana (19-6), Good Counsel (11-9), West Potomac (19-9), Williamsport (22-2), Briar Woods (22-4), Dunbar (14-5), Wootton (18-3), Woodgrove (21-4), Bishop Ireton (16-14), Oakton (19-7)