WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The 33rd Annual Gonzaga DC Classic taking place this weekend, with the host Eagles taking on a tough Jackson-Reed team.
Gonzaga came out on top in this markey match up, defeating the Tigers 64-58.
by: Jake Rohm
Posted:
Updated:
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The 33rd Annual Gonzaga DC Classic taking place this weekend, with the host Eagles taking on a tough Jackson-Reed team.
Gonzaga came out on top in this markey match up, defeating the Tigers 64-58.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>