NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — On Saturday, Virginia high school basketball playoff continued, as the 6C region final took place!

Edison at Hayfield (Boys) – 6C Region Final

Hayfield, the returning champs, for the fourth time this season, defeat Edison. This time, in a tight 69-66 game. Greg Jones had 28 points for the Hawks, as they win the 6C Region for the third straight year.

West Potomac at Robinson (Girls) – 6C Region Final

Robinson came into Saturday’s game on a nine game winning streak, with their last loss coming to West Potomac. The Rams were able to defeat the Wolverines 45-35, claiming their second straight region title.