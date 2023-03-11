RICHMOND, Va. (DC News Now) — For the second straight season, Hayfield boys’ basketball brought home the VHSL Class 6 boys state championship.

This year, the Hawks defeated Patriot 52-41, capping off a 30-1 season.

“I felt like, in the second half, we were able to take advantage of a lot of turnovers,” said Hayfield head coach Carlos Poindexter. “We just made enough plays to win a basketball game.”

Hayfield forced 20 turnovers on the Pioneers, turning that into 17 points. The Hawks were in control from the start in a very defensive basketball game, keeping Patriot to well under their average scoring total.

“We just didn’t make enough shots,” said Patriot head coach Sherman Rivers. “We got to score the basketball. I think we did a good job. We held a team that averages 70 points a game to 52. The problem is, we scored 41.”

For the Hawks, seniors Donavan Bass-Briscoe and David King had game-highs in points (14), with King producing a double-double. For Patriot, senior Nasir Coleman was the only player in double figures, with a team-high 12 points.

In the last three season, Hayfield boys’ basketball had a record of 75-3, winning three region titles and two state championships. For the “Big 3” of King, DJ Holloway, and Greg Jones, it was a bittersweet ending to outstanding high school careers.

“Just thinking about where I started as a freshman, and just the final moment of Hayfield basketball, it was just a very special moment for me,” said Jones.