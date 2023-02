UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — On Wednesday, the Prince George’s County boys’ and girls’ championships took place at Wise High School.

#16 Oxon Hill vs. #23 Wise (Girls)

In a match up between two of our top 25 ranked teams in the DMV, Wise pulled out the 52-40 win over Oxon Hill to claim the county title.

Largo vs. #21 Wise (Boys)

On the boys side, Largo took down Wise 74-59 to win the county championship. Cam Love posted a game-high 25 points for the Lions.