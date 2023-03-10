RICHMOND, Va. (DC News Now) — For the fourth straight year, Madison girls’ basketball sits at the top of Class 6.

The Warhawks defeated Manchester in the VHSL Class 6 girls state championship 49-46 in overtime.

With less than 30 seconds left in OT, Madison senior guard Kayla Dixon found junior Stella Gougoufkas under the basket. Gougoufkas made the basket, while being fouled, giving Madison the three point lead late in extra time, and eventually, sealing the win for the Warhawks.

“I think it’s chemistry,” said Dixon when asked about the game-winning play. “We set up an offense. Even though we didn’t run it exact, we knew where everyone was going to be and we hit the right players. Luckily, we made that last shot.”

Dixon had a game-high 20 points in her last game as a Warhawk, while playing every minute of the game. Gougoufkas and junior Avery Griepentrog provided 11 and 12 points respectfully, with Griepentrog coming up one rebound short of a double-double.

“We worked really hard to get here,” said Gougoufkas. “I think we just played Madison basketball. We played our game.”

For Madison, their game has been dominating on defense, and scoring off set plays and transitions. Against Manchester, the Warhawks forced 15 turnovers and scored 17 points off of those turnovers.

For a team that graduated eight seniors, and returned only two players that played meaningful minutes in last year’s state final, the Warhawks surprised many, but not themselves.

“This was unexpected for maybe other people, but I think we went in day one thinking [let’s] take the steps to get back to the same place,” said head coach Kirsten Stone. “I know [the team] talked a lot about that.”

For Manchester, Mia Woolfolk and Rayne Wright led the Lancers with 16 points a piece. However, in the fourth quarter and overtime, the Warhawks kept Wright to zero points.

Madison finishes the season with a 25-4 record, and will once again, be bringing back a VHSL title to northern Virginia.