GAINESVILLE, Va. (DC News Now) — After finishing the regular season with the same district record, and splitting games between one another, Patriot and Battlefield boys’ basketball faced off Wednesday to decide who wins the Cedar Run District.

After leading by ten at the half, Patriot continued the dominance in the second half, leading by as many as 20. The Pioneers left Gainesville High School with a 70-55 win over the Bobcats.