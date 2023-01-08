WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Saturday, high school basketball was taking place all over the DMV!

Bishop O’Connell at Paul VI

PVI was locked and ready to go Saturday against another one of Virginia’s top basketball programs, Bishop O’Connell.

What started out as a close first half contest, ended in a 26-point blowout. Paul VI, behind a triple-double from Maryland commit DeShawn Harris-Smith, secured the dominant win over the Knights 88-62.

Jackson-Reed vs. Hayfield at Oxon Hill HS

In arguably the best game of the night, Hayfield and Jackson-Reed squared off at the HoopBuzz Invitational at Oxon Hill High School.

Hayfield, the returning VHSL Class 6 state champs, came in on a 40-game win streak, however, the Tigers didn’t get the memo, snapping the win streak with a 83-78 win over the Hawks.