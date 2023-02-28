WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Monday, St. John’s boys’ basketball took down Paul VI 65-63 to win the WCAC chanmpionship.

It was a story book ending for the Cadets. Their head coach, Patrick Behan, diagnosed with ALS, overcoming all the adversity that came with it, finishing the year at the top of the WCAC.

“Just proud of our guys,” said Behan. “Everybody. The staff, managers, players. A real family.”

“I’m so happy for him,” said senior guard Malik Mack. “I’m so happy we did this for him. I can’t even describe it.”

With under 20 second left in the game, St. John’s junior Daquan Davis drove to the basket, scoring the game-winning lay up with four seconds left. PVI had one last chance, but was off the mark.

“We fought as a team,” said junior forward Donavan Freeman. “We stayed together as a family, and that’s what brought us here today.”

Davis led St. John’s with 21 points and seven rebounds. Freeman put up 16 and Mack added 15 to the total. For Paul VI, Maryland commit Deshawn Harris-Smith had a game-high 24 points to go with three rebounds and two assists.