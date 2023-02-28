WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Monday, St. John’s girls’ basketball reigned supreme as WCAC champions for the second straight year, defeating Paul VI 48-36.

The Cadets led for the majority of the game, with every PVI run countered by a run of their own. Senior forward Delaney Thomas led St. John’s with a game-high 13 points, and her teammate, Carole Barton, added 11 points to the tally.

“Just the work these kids put in, the adversity they fought through,” said head coach Jonathan Scribner. “It’s a long, draining season. We set a mission, and every day they came to work to achieve that.”

“This season was tough,” said Thomas. “We had to grind it out. We had to play together. It’s just so great to be a champion. Two times, back-to-back.”