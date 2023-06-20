Capitol Hoops Summer League pits the best public and private schools in the DMV in a month-long tournament

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — The high school basketball season might have wrapped up in March, but the players are continuing to play in basketball summer leagues.

At DeMatha High School, the Capitol Hoops Summer League brings in dozens of public and private schools from all over the DMV, competing in a month-long tournament.

This year, the summer league is also being played at a second location in Annapolis, and even though it’s the summer, the competition is still at an all-time high.

“I think it’s very competitive,” said Good Counsel senior guard Justin Bumbray. “We’re still competing for a championship.”

“It really gives you a chance to work on your game,” said Sherwood senior forward Chris Hall Taylor. “Getting more exposure, playing high-level teams, and just playing teams all over the county and DMV area.”

“For me, it’s a big thing because I’ve always wanted to play in it,” said Largo junior forward Cam Ward. “It gives me a wide variety of competition, and we know we aren’t going to see these guys during the year. For me, and my team, it’s a big opportunity.”

The Capitol Hoops Summer League will wrap up it’s regular season this week, before jumping into playoffs.