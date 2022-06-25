HYATTSVILLE, Md (DC News Now) — The high school basketball season may have ended months ago, but the gym at Dematha High School has been showcasing the top talent in the DMV at the Capitol Hoops summer league.

“I’ve been running the summer league for now five years, and we bring together some of the best teams, both public and private, from the entire DMV,” said Capitol Hoops owner Marc Stern.

The league itself pits the private schools vs. the public schools. Teams from DC, Maryland, and Virginia, facing teams they might not ever play in the winter.

“There’s Virginia rivalries, there’s Maryland rivalries, there’s DC rivalries,” said Stern. “So for them to be able to come out here and compete, it’s a lot of fun.”

“Every game, there’s no drop off,” said Bishop McNamara Class of 2023 guard Jeremiah Quigley. “Everybody trying to go at everybody. It’s not lackadaisical stuff. Everybody go at everybody every night.”

No state championship rings. No first team all-conference awards. Just the chance for teams to build the chemistry before the upcoming season.

“This summer is very important,” said Quigley. “It makes players better, it makes teams better. You get to know who you are heading into the season. You get to know your coaches better and see if you trust your teammates.”

“We trying to figure out some of the young guys who can thrive in this type of moment, this type of environment,” said Dematha head coach Mike Jones. “A great opportunity for all the teams to get better overall.”

Many kids in the summer league are some of the best kids in their graduating class. Others are not. The summer league gives the kids look to make a name for themselves a shot of actually achieving that goal.

“People are trying to make a name for themselves to in this summer league,” said Jones. “Everyone is playing at a high level, or at least trying to show that they are the next guy up. It’s a great platform for them to show that they have the skills to play at this level as well.”

The Capitol Hoops summer league continues next week, as the first round of playoffs begin on Monday, with the final being on Saturday, July 2.