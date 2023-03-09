RICHMOND, Va. (DC News Now) — Four of our local high school basketball teams look to bring home a state championship on Friday, as the VHSL state championships take place at VCU’s Sigel Center in Richmond.

Brentsville District girls will take on returning champs Carroll County in the Class 3 final. Madison girls will look to win their fourth straight title in Class 6 as they take on Manchester. And in the Class 6 boys final, the returning champs Hayfield will take on Patriot.

DC News Now sports reporter Jake Rohm previewed all three of the match ups with Washington Post reporter Spencer Nusbaum.