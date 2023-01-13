NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Basketball highlights from all across the Commonwealth of northern Virginia.
No. 22 Centreville at #19 Madison (Girls)
The Warhawks might have lost a lot to graduation, but they continue to win in the Concorde, defeating Centreville 58-54.
#16 South County at #23 Alexandria City
A tight battle in Alexandria, as the Titans get a big win at home over Patriot District foe South County 59-53.
Potomac School at #24 St. Andrew’s Episcopal (Boys)
Potomac School traveled across the river into Maryland, however, didn’t return with a win, as St. Andrew’s Episcopal defeated the Panthers 74-47.
#9 DeMatha at #22 Bishop Ireton (Boys)
The Cardinals had their hands full with WCAC foe DeMatha, falling to the Stags 72-59.