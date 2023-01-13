NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Basketball highlights from all across the Commonwealth of northern Virginia.

No. 22 Centreville at #19 Madison (Girls)

The Warhawks might have lost a lot to graduation, but they continue to win in the Concorde, defeating Centreville 58-54.

#16 South County at #23 Alexandria City

A tight battle in Alexandria, as the Titans get a big win at home over Patriot District foe South County 59-53.

Potomac School at #24 St. Andrew’s Episcopal (Boys)

Potomac School traveled across the river into Maryland, however, didn’t return with a win, as St. Andrew’s Episcopal defeated the Panthers 74-47.

#9 DeMatha at #22 Bishop Ireton (Boys)

The Cardinals had their hands full with WCAC foe DeMatha, falling to the Stags 72-59.