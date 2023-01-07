NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Highlights from Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun, and Prince William counties in Virginia.

Sidwell Friends at Flint Hill (Boys)

Sidwell had their way with the Huskies Friday night. The Quakers didn’t surrender a made basket in the opening quarter, coasting to a 63-46 win over Flint Hill.

Osbourn at Battlefield (Boys)

The Bobcats continue their dominant start to the season, dominating Osbourn 80-53 to improve to 14-0.

John Champe at Patriot (Boys)

The Pioneers and Knights were neck and neck for the first half. However, it was short lived, as Patriot pulled away in the second half, winning 70-50 over John Champe.

Potomac School at Maret (Boys)

A close one in the District! Potomac School was pushed for the full 32 minutes, getting a nice win over Maret 63-61.

Potomac School at Maret (Girls)

On the girls side, Maret dominated the match up. The Frogs winning 60-31, handing Potomac School their second loss of the season.

Freedom-South Riding at Gainesville (Girls)

In Gainesville, the Cardinals showcasing their dominance over Freedom, winning 62-35. Madison McKenzie led the way with 20 points for the Cardinals.