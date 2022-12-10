NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — The high school basketball season has begun, with games all across Virginia taking place Friday night.

Hayfield at South County (Boys)

Hayfield, the returning Class 6 state champs, had their hands full tonight against their 6C region rival South County. However, the Hawks took care of business, defeating the Stallions 79-60, extending their winning streak to 35 games.

Flint Hill at Episcopal (Boys)

Two of the best private school boys’ basketball teams in Virginia squaring off in Alexandria. Flint Hill getting the big road win over Episcopal 60-57.

Stone Bridge at Tuscarora (VA) (Girls)

The battle of unbeatens. Class 5’s Stone Bridge taking on Class 4’s Tuscarora, and it was all Huskies, dominating the Bulldogs 53-25.

Yorktown at Oakton (Girls)

Unbeaten Oakton hosting the returning Liberty District champs, Yorktown. The Cougars take care of business at home, defeating the Patriots 50-29.

Centreville at Washington-Liberty (Boys)

Washington-Liberty, the returning Liberty District boys champs, picking up where they left off last year. The Generals improve to 3-1 with a 54-33 over Centreville.