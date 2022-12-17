NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Girls’ and boys’ high school basketball from Fairfax, Arlington, Prince William, and Loudoun counties.

Bishop O’Connell at Madison (Boys)

In our high school basketball game of the week, the Madison Warhawks hosted Bishop O’Connell.

The Knights led by 13 points in the 3rd quarter before the Warhawks brought it back to single digits heading into the 4th. However, O’Connell held off, as Madison missed a late three-pointer, clinching the 70-68 win for the Knights.

McLean at Langley (Girls)

It’s always a physical and intense game when McLean and Langley hit the hardcourt. The Saxons taking down their rival 51-30 at home.

Fairfax at W.T. Woodson (Boys)

An impressive performance on the road for the Fairfax Lions. Senior Margad Choijilsuren led all scorers with 22 points, as the Lions defeat Woodson 64-54.