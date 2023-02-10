NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Highlights from around NOVA, as the regular season schedules for our public schools wrap up.

Alexandria City at Fairfax (Boys)

In a battle for the Patriot District crown, and the top seed in playoffs, Alexandria City holds off Fairfax 54-53.

Centreville at South Lakes (Girls)

In a Concorde District showdown, Centreville spoils South Lakes’ senior night, defeating the Seahawks 47-35.

Elizabeth Seton at Bishop O’Connell (Girls)

After an upset win over Paul VI on Tuesday, Elizabeth Seton kept the momentum rolling, handling Bishop O’Connell 62-23.