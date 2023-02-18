NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Highlights from across the commonwealth of Virginia.

No. 9 DeMatha at No. 1 Paul VI (Boys)

Paul VI wraps up their regular season with a dominant 83-40 win over DeMatha. The Panthers go undefeated in WCAC conference play.

#15 Gainesville at v#14 Osbourn Park (Girls)

In the Cedar Run District final, Gainesville was hoping to avenge their only two losses of the season against Osbourn Park. However, the Yellowjackets got the win, defeating the Cardinals 52-42.

Madison vs. No. 21 South Lakes at Centreville HS (Boys)

In the Concorde District final, South Lakes trailed 7-0 to start the game, but fought back to defeat Madison 62-58.

South Lakes vs. Oakton at Centreville HS (Girls)

To the other Concorde District final, Oakton, after an upset win over Madison in the district semis, gets the win over South Lakes 42-32.