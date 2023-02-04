NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Highlights from our local high school boys and girls basketball teams in northern Virginia!

No. 16 Bishop O’Connell at No. 11 Good Counsel (Boys)

Without Adam Oumiddoch, No. 16 Bishop O’Connell was still able to get a must-needed win over No. 11 Good Counsel in our game of the week.

No. 14 Battlefield at No. 13 Patriot (Boys)

The Bobcats get their revenge against their rival Patriot, defeating the Pioneers 47-44.

Alexandria City at West Potomac (Boys)

In a Patriot District showdown, Alexandria City gets a must-needed road win over West Potomac, defeating the Wolverines 58-47.

Loudoun Valley at Broad Run (Boys)

Out in Ashburn, Broad Run and Loudoun Valley squared off in a battle of two 13-6 Dulles District foes. The Spartans get the win by one over the Vikings, securing the No. 3 spot in the district.

Hayfield at Mount Vernon (Girls)

In Alexandria, Mount Vernon needed extra time to take down Hayfield. The Majors defeated the Hawks 56-48 in overtime, as Litzy Lujan-Gonzales led the way with 23 points.

Falls Church at Justice (Girls)

A hard fought 32 minutes came down to a last second foul shot. Justice prevails at home, defeating Falls Church 45-44.

No. 22 Patriot at Battlefield (Girls)

In Nokesville, Patriot girls handled their business against Battlefield, defeating the Bobcats 53-26.