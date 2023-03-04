NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — The VHSL state quarterfinals taking place in northern Virginia, with spots in the state semis on the line!

Oakton vs. No .12 Robinson at Fairfax HS (Girls) – VHSL Class 6 semifinal

Robinson dominates Oakton, defeating the Cougars 40-18, advancing to their second straight state semifinal.

West Potomac vs. No. 22 Madison at South Lakes HS (Girls) – VHSL Class 6 semifinal

The Madison Warhawks return to the state semifinals for the fourth straight year, defeating West Potomac 42-34, setting up a rematch with Robinson.

Edison vs. No. 20 South Lakes at Westfield HS (Boys) – VHSL Class 6 semifinal

Behind Jordan Scott’s 25 points, South Lakes cruises to a 63-49 win over Edison to advance to the state semifinals where they will look to knock off returning state champs Hayfield.

Louisa County vs No. 16 Tuscarora at Riverside HS (Girls) – VHSL Class 4 semifinal

Tuscarora, behind a dominant performance by Grace Middleton and Alysa Carrigan, defeats Louisa County 70-41 to advance to the state semifinals. Middleton finished with 29 points, nine rebounds, three assists and four steals. Carrigan finished with 21 points, five rebounds, six assists, three blocks, and a whopping 13 steals.