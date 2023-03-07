NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — The VHSL state semifinals took place on Monday night in northern Virginia, with our local teams one win away from advancing t the state finals at VCU in Richmond.

Oscar Smith vs. No. 9 Patriot at Gainesville HS (Boys) – VHSL Class 6 state semifinal

Patriot started off strong in their state semifinal match up vs. Oscar Smith, going on a 13-0 run early in the first quarter. The Pioneers held off the Tigers for the rest of the game, winning 47-39, advancing to the state final.

No. 20 South Lakes vs. No. 8 Hayfield (Boys) – VHSL Class 6 state semifinal

The returning state champs were in control for the majority of the game vs. South Lakes. David King had a game-high 28 points, and DJ Holloway added 18 points for Hayfield, as the Hawks took down the Seahawks 71-59.

“It’s a blessing to be in this environment, to play like how we did,” said Hayfield head coach Carlos Poindexter. “I’m happy that we got the victory and that we are heading to the state championship.”

For South Lakes, sophomore Jordan Scott had another fantastic game, tallying a team-high 21 points in the loss. The Seahawks return all of their starters for next year.

No. 22 Madison vs. No. 12 Robinson (Girls) – VHSL Class 6 state semifinal

At the beginning of the season, not many believed that Madison would make it back to the state final. After losing eight seniors, the Warhawks silenced the critics, defeating Robinson 34-24 to advance to their fourth straight state final.

“We weren’t sure what the season was going to look like,” said Madison head coach Kirsten Stone. “The girls really worked hard and did a good job of coming together and understanding the principles.”

Brentsville District vs. No. 17 Meridian (Girls) – VHSL Class 3 state semifinal

A rematch of the 3B Region title where Meridian beat Brentsville District by six. This time, it was the Tigers getting the best of the Mustangs, winning 46-41 to advance to their first ever state final. The win for Brentsville also snapped an eleven-game losing streak to Meridian.