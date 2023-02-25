NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Highlights from the commonwealth of Virginia, as we dive deeper into the playoffs.

Madison vs. No. 19 South Lakes at Washington-Liberty HS (Boys) – 6D Region Final

South Lakes, for the fourth time this season, gets a win over Madison. This time, the Seahawks defeat the Warhawks 61-49 to win the 6D boys region title.

Madison vs. Oakton at Washington-Liberty HS (Girls) – 6D Region Final

For the third straight year, the Madison Warhawks win the 6D Region title. This time, they take down the Concorde District champs, Oakton, 56-32.

Brentsville District at No. 18 Meridian (Girls) – 3B Region Final

Brentsville and Meridian met earlier in the season, with the Mustangs winning that match up by three points. This time, Meridian beat the Tigers 37-31, claiming the 3B Region title.

Stone Bridge at Potomac Falls (Boys) – 5D Region semifinal

After taking down one of the top teams in the region, Massaponax, Stone Bridge comes from behind to knock off Potomac Falls 57-50, advancing to the 5D Region final.