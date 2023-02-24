NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Highlights from northern Virginia’s region semifinal match ups. The winners move on to the region final, and punch their ticket to states. The losers go home.

West Potomac at Edison (Girls) – 6C Region semifinal

After trailing by 13 points early in the 3rd quarter, West Potomac was able to prevail over Edison, defeating the Eagles 41-38. The Wolverines will play Robinson in the region final.

Alexandria City at No. 8 Hayfield (Boys) – 6C Region semifinal

After leading by one at the half, Hayfield turned on the jets in the second half, defeating Alexandria City 74-58. The Hawks will host Edison in the region final.

Centreville at Madison (Girls) – 6D Region semifinal

The Madison Warhawks and Centreville Wildcats split the regular season series 1-1, but in the playoffs, the Warhawks are a different animal. They take down Centreville 44-35, and will take on Oakton in the region final.

Washington-Liberty at No. 19 South Lakes (Boys) – 6D Region semifinal

Sophomore Jordan Scott had another dominant performance in the playoffs for South Lakes, as the Seahawks defeat the Generals 71-55. They take on Madison in the region final.