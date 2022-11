FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — On Saturday, Fairfax football will play in the 6C Region Championship at home versus South County.

It’s the first time since 1994 that Fairfax will play in a region title game.

Jake Rohm spoke with Fairfax football alum Nate Daniels, who played on the team in 1994, and was an assistant coach on the program’s last unbeaten regular season in 1999.