WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On July 26, Archbishop Carroll football coach Robert Harris was informed by his wife that longtime high school coach and friend William Fitchett, AKA Coach Moe, passed away.

“I said what’s wrong,” said Harris. “She said, ‘I don’t know how to tell you this, but Moe passed,’ and it was like some wind left me. I couldn’t breathe for a minute.”

For the rest of the team, it came as a surprise as well.

“We all looking, and we all like, nah this can’t be real, because we just seen him before we went to team camp,” said senior running back Jamal Mungo Jr. “So we all like, this can’t be for real. So as soon as we seen that text, everything just changed.”

“Losing Coach Moe was like losing my grandfather all over again,” said senior lineman Kristopher Boyd. “My grandfather was like my rock when I was young, just like Coach Moe was when I came to Carroll.”

Once everyone was told of Coach Moe’s death, it became clear what the next step was for the team.

“As soon as we found out, we texted the group chat, and everybody texted,” said Boyd. “We got to lock in for Coach Moe. This is his season. It’s not ours. This is his season. It’s bigger than us now.”

“I think everybody had that sense that we really got to do it for coach,” said Harris. “Everybody has embraced that fact that we dedicated this season to Moe.”

To dedicate Coach Moe even more, the team added decals to their helmets and patches on their jerseys, as well as pins with a picture of Coach Moe for the coach’s shirts. That way they can honor their former coach, and always remember, that win or lose, he is there with them every step of the way.

“He got our back,” said Boyd. “As long as he got our back, we can win anything.”

“We all, as a team, have something or someone to do it for,” said Mungo Jr. “Someone who can’t be here, but would enjoy being for when we lose and when we win.”

For the players, they don’t want to lose a game. However, losing a game will not tarnish the overall goal of this season.

“Whenever you dedicate a season to somebody, I don’t think it’s always the outcome that represents if that dedication was worthy, it’s the effort,” said assistant head coach Derian Quick. “We are a faith based school. So, we have to trust and believe that God is going to put us where we need to be, and we are going to be there based off all the motivation and everything we got from Coach Moe.”

“Whether you win or lose, if you can walk away knowing that you did that, then you’ve done your best,” said Harris. “That’s all we kind of asked them to do, is to commit to doing their best. We will let the wins fall where they fall.”