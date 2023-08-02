WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — For the Gaithersburg Trojans football team, 2023 will turn over a new leaf.

Despite facing adversity last season after a brawl in a game against Northwest, Gaithersburg finished with five wins, its most in a season since winning eight games in 2013.

Optimism is high for the Trojans as experienced head coach Shawn Prather takes over the helm.

“It’s a new year, it’s a new start, new tradition, old tradition, new person coming in,” Prather said. “What I want to bring is a whole new atmosphere, a whole new dimension. So I brought in different coaches, changed the helmet color, just trying to change the mindset.”

Headlined by big time players on offense, such as Wisconsin commit running back Gideon Ituka and wide receiver Michael Nwaogwugwu, Gaithersburg expects to surprise some people and take things another step forward this season.

“We’re going to follow the path of Coach Prather. We’re gonna listen to him, we’re gonna do what we’ve gotta do and get it done,” Nwaogwugwu said. “We got a chip on our shoulder and our work ethic is going to match that.”

Gaithersburg will open its season at home against Clarksburg on September 1.

“We got something special building, not just with a new head coach and a new coaching staff,” Ituka said. “But with the players that we have and our relationship and stuff like that and just playing together and having that experience playing, really looking forward to this season coming up.”