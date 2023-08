WASHINGTON (Dc News Now) — It was the opening night of high school football in the District of Columbia. We had our cameras at Dunbar high school as the Crimson Tide played host the Friendship Collegiate Knights.

Dunbar struck first with a touchdown by Michael Clark, but that was the last time the Crimson Tide would put points up on the board. The Knights would then put up 19 unanswered points to win the game 19-6.