WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Scores and highlights from around the nation’s capital as we are one week away from playoffs!

Ballou vs. Dunbar

A slow start for both teams, but the Crimson Tide picked it up. After a scoreless first quarter, Dunbar scored a touchdown to start the sec0od quarter, and never looked back, defeating Ballou 46-7. The Crimson Tide improves to 6-3, while Ballou falls below .500 (4-5).