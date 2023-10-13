WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Scores and highlights from high school football games in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

No. 2 DeMatha at No.1 Good Counsel (Game of the Week)

In a clash of our top 2 teams in the DMV, Good Counsel comes out on top. It took late-game heroics from the Falcons, but in the end, the defeat DeMatha 35-28 in overtime.

No. 5 C.H. Flowers at No. 9 Wise

Wise came into tonight’s game looking to avenge their two losses to Flowers from a season ago. After falling behind 14-0, the Pumas rallied to defeat the rival 17-14 in overtime.

Bethesda-Chevy Chase at Blair

A tight one in Silver Spring, as BCC comes out on top over Blair 21-20.

Paint Branch at Blake

An other win for Blake, as the Bengals defeat Paint Branch 34-13 to remain unbeaten on the season.

Lightridge at No. 18 Stone Bridge

In a battle of VHSL 5D Region foes, Stone Bridge dominates Lightridge 63-0 on homecoming.

Centreville at No. 17 Westfield

A rivalry that’s reputation lives up to the hype, but tonight, it was the Bulldogs night. Westfield blanks Centreville 35-0.