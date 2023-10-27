WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — High school football highlights from 12 games from the District, Maryland and Virginia.
No. 14 South County at No. 13 Lake Braddock (Game of the Week)
In a game to most likely decide the top seed in the VHSL 6C Region playoffs, South County comes into Lake Braddock’s house, and leaves with the 28-20 win in our Game of the Week.
No. 23 Fairfax at No. 25 West Springfield
After a tough loss to Lake Braddock last week, West Springfield bounces back with a comfortable 44-20 win over Fairfax.
No. 22 Churchill at Walter Johnson
Churchill, behind a 300+ yard, four touchdown performance by David Avit, defeats Walter Johnson 32-30 on a game-winning field goal.
Rock Creek Christian at No. 9 Friendship Collegiate
After falling to the Eagles a season ago, Friendship Collegiate got their revenge, defeating Rock Creek Christian 27-18.
Sherwood at No. 4 Quince Orchard
Quince Orchard making a statement in their final regular season game, destroying Sherwood 64-6.
Langley at Washington-Liberty
In a Liberty District showdown of two potential playoff teams, Washington-Liberty defends home turf, defeating Langley 35-21.
No. 21 Linganore at Urbana
Linganore gets their revenge on Urbana after falling to the Hawks a season ago. The Lancers win 49-20 improving to 8-1.
Eleanor Roosevelt at Bowie
After the game nearly being canceled due to a fight that saw two players get ejected, Eleanor Roosevelt came out with the 24-14 over their rival Bowie.
Paint Branch at Bethesda-Chevy Chase
After losing two straight games, Paint Branch wraps up their regular season with two straight wins, and defeating BCC 22-16.
Flint Hill at Maret
In a battle for the top spot in the Mid-Atlantic Conference, Flint Hill comes into the District and hands Maret their first loss of the season in a 47-37 shootout.
Falls Church at Edison
Edison is ready for the playoffs, as they blank Falls Church 42-0 to earn their sixth straight win.