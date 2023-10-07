WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Highlights from ten games all over the DMV, as the high school football season makes it’s way into October!

Douglass at Potomac (Game of the Week)

On the final play of the game, Douglass stuffs Potomac on the two-point conversion to secure the 14-13 win.

No. 8 Gonzaga vs. No. 2 DeMatha at Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex

In a closer game than expected, DeMatha pulls out a win late over Gonzaga 14-7.

Bowie at No. 7 Flowers

The Jaguars take care of Bowie in dominant fashion, 47-0 at home.

No. 13 Northwest at Paint Branch

Northwest improves to 6-0, defeating Paint Branch on the road 28-13.

Riverdale Baptist at Landon

Riverdale Baptist comes from behind to defeat Landon 15-14.

Blair at Walter Johnson

Walter Johnson remain unbeaten, defeating Blair 40-14.

No. 6 Madison at No. 17 Westfield

It took a late comeback by the Warhawks, but they were able to remain unbeaten on the season, defeating Westfield 28-24.

Yorktown at McLean

McLean waiting until the final minute to score their first points of the game, but it was enough. The Highlanders defeat Yorktown 7-3, claiming their first win over the Patriots since 1996.

No. 21 Tuscarora (VA) at Loudoun Valley

Not a lot of offense, but Tuscarora gets the win in shut out fashion 14-0 over Loudoun Valley.

John Champe at Loudoun County

John Champe holds on to defeat Loudoun County 28-21.