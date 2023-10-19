WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Here are this week’s DMV high school football rankings as voted on by the DC News Now sports team.

1. Good Counsel (6-1) – Last week: 1

Good Counsel remains at No. 1 after an thrilling overtime win over DeMatha in our Game of the Week.

2. DeMatha (6-1) – Last week: 2

DeMatha suffers their first loss of the season against No. 1 Good Counsel in overtime. They will look to bounce back this week against St. John’s.

3. Freedom-Woodbridge (6-0) – Last week: 3

Another 60-point performance by Freedom, as they defeat Woodbridge 63-7.

4. Quince Orchard (7-0) – Last week: 4

Quince Orchard remains at No. 3 after a convincing 43-7 win over Richard Montgomery.

5. Madison (7-0) – Last week: 6

Bye week for the Warhawks, but they slide into the top 5. They host unbeaten South Lakes on Friday.

6. St. John’s (4-3) – Last week: 7

St. John’s jumps up a spot after their win over Bishop McNamara. Now, the Cadets get set to take on No. 2 DeMatha in a WCAC championship rematch from a season ago.

7. Wise (6-1) – Last week: 9

Wise avenges their two losses to Flowers from a season ago with an overtime win over the Jaguars on Friday. With that, the Pumas slide up two spots.

8. Gonzaga (5-2) – Last week: 8

Gonzaga remains at No. 8 after their bye week. They travel to take on Bishop McNamara Saturday.

9. C.H. Flowers (6-1) – Last week: 5

Flowers drop their first game of the season to No. 7 Wise in overtime. It was the first game this season that the Jags gave up a point.

10. Friendship Collegiate (5-2) – Last week: 10

Friendship Collegiate remains in the top 10 during their bye week.

11. Battlefield (7-0) – Last week: 11

Battlefield dominated a rising Gainesville team 42-0 Friday night. The Bobcats have now had four straight shutout victories.

12. Lake Braddock (6-1) – Last week: 14

Lake Braddock moves up two spots after a dominant win over Alexandria City. Now they clash with West Springfield on Friday.

13. Bishop McNamara (6-1) – Last week: 12

The Mustangs lost their first game of the season to No. 6 St. John’s on Saturday. They look to bounce back this weekend, as they take on No. 8 Gonzaga.

14. South County (5-2) – Last week: 15

South County climbs one spot during their bye week.

15. Oakdale (7-0) – Last week: 16

Oakdale is showing no signs of slowing down, as they defeat Walkersville 41-22 to remain unbeaten.

16. Westfield (5-2) – Last week: 17

In a rivalry game vs. Centreville, Westfield came away with a 35-0 shutout at home.

17. Stone Bridge (2-4) – Last week: 18

The tough part of Stone Bridge’s schedule is over. For the second straight week, they shutout their opponent, and continue to rise in our rankings.

18. Tuscarora (VA) (7-0) – Last week: 19

The Huskies look like the favorite in the VHSL Class 4C Region. They dominate Rock Ridge 45-6 to improve to 7-0.

19. Mountain View (7-0) – Last week: 20

Mountain View moves up a spot in our rankings after a easy 34-6 win over Brooke Point.

20. West Springfield (6-1) – Last week: 21

West Springfield had a closer game then expected vs. West Potomac, but nonetheless, they get the 34-25 win, setting up a big game against No. 12 Lake Braddock Friday.

21. Linganore (6-1) – Last week: 23

Linganore jumps up two spots in our rankings after their 28-0 shutout victory over Middletown.

22. Churchill (6-1) – Last week: honorable mention

Churchill cracks the top 25 after knocking off previously top 15 team in Northwest 15-7.

23. Fairfax (5-2) – Last week: 22

The Lions drop one spot during their bye week. They get set to host Robinson on Friday.

24. Walter Johnson (7-0) – Last week: 25

Another dominant win for WJ as they remain unbeaten. They get a test on Friday, as they travel to take on Sherwood.

25. Blake (7-0) – Last week: honorable mention

Blake cracks the top 25 after they handled Paint Branch 34-13.

Honorable mention:

Georgetown Prep (5-1), South Lakes (7-0), Northwest (6-1), Briar Woods (6-1), Gaithersburg (6-1), Colonial Forge (7-1), Sherwood (5-2), Damascus (5-2), Douglass (6-1), Rock Creek Christian (3-5)