WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Here are this week’s DMV high school football rankings as voted on by the DC News Now sports team.

1. Good Counsel (6-1) – Last week: 1

Good Counsel enjoys their bye week as they get prepared for Gonzaga on Saturday.

2. DeMatha (7-1) – Last week: 2

DeMatha bounces back from their overtime loss to No. 1 Good Counsel with an overtime win over St. John’s in our Game of the Week.

3. Freedom-Woodbridge (7-0) – Last week: 3

Freedom continues to dominate their district schedule. A 65-0 win over Potomac has the Eagles win streak at 22 games.

4. Quince Orchard (8-0) – Last week: 4

Quince Orchard takes down their rival Northwest 34-21, as the Cougars extend their winning streak to 38.

5. Wise (7-1) – Last week: 7

The Pumas crack the top 5 for the first time this year, as they win their seventh straight game over Bowie in shutout fashion.

6. St. John’s (4-4) – Last week: 6

St. John’s remains at No. 6 after their devastating overtime loss to No. 2 DeMatha.

7. Gonzaga (6-2) – Last week: 8

Gonzaga moves up a spot after their 17-8 win over Bishop McNamara. The Eagles will have a shot at No. 1 Good Counsel on Saturday.

8. C.H. Flowers (7-1) – Last week: 9

Flowers bounces back from their loss to Wise with a 51-12 win over Parkdale.

9. Friendship Collegiate (6-2) – Last week: 10

Friendship Collegiate edges out St. Michael the Archangel 28-21 setting up a revenge game with Rock Creek Christian on Friday.

10. Battlefield (8-0) – Last week: 11

Battlefield cracks the top 10 after their 5th straight shutout victory. The Bobcats have only given up 34 total points this season.

11. South Lakes (8-0) – Last week: honorable mention

South Lakes has the biggest jump of the week after their impressive 12-7 win on the road vs. Madison.

12. Madison (7-1) – Last week: 5

The Warhawks suffer their first loss of the season to South Lakes. It’s their first Concorde District loss since October 11, 2019.

13. Lake Braddock (7-1) – Last week: 12

Lake Braddock takes down West Springfield in a 41-37 shootout. It doesn’t get easier this week, as they host South County in our Game of the Week.

14. South County (6-2) – Last week: 14

The Stallions pick up their sixth win of the season, dominating W.T. Woodson 56-13. Now it’s Lake Braddock week.

15. Bishop McNamara (6-2) – Last week: 13

Bishop McNamara drop two spots after their 17-8 loss to No. 7 Gonzaga.

16. Oakdale (8-0) – Last week: 15

Oakdale remains unbeaten after a dominant 42-22 win over Urbana.

17. Westfield (6-2) – Last week: 16

Westfield gets their sixth win of the season, defeating Oakton 50-13.

18. Stone Bridge (3-4) – Last week: 17

Stone Bridge continues to stack wins. They beat Independence 43-10 to set up their game Friday vs. Briar Woods to decide the winner of the Potomac District.

19. Tuscarora (VA) (8-0) – Last week: 18

Tuscarora continues to win. They beat Dominion 49-6 to remain unbeaten.

20. Mountain View (8-0) – Last week: 19

Mountain View pulls out a gutsy 14-13 win over Patriot to remain unbeaten on the season.

21. Linganore (7-1) – Last week: 21

Linganore earn another dominant victory, and with that, remain at No. 21 in our rankings.

22. Churchill (7-1) – Last week: 22

Churchill remains at 22 after a 64-50 shootout vs. Richard Montgomery. They get a big test on Friday when they travel to take on Walter Johnson.

23. Fairfax (6-2) – Last week: 23

Fairfax improves to 6-2 on the season after a 36-17 win over Robinson. They travel to West Springfield Friday in a meaningful VHSL 6C Region clash.

24. Blake (8-0) – Last week: 25

Blake already tied their win total from a season ago. They look to get win No. 9 on Friday as they wrap up their regular season with Blair.

25. West Springfield (6-2) – Last week: 20

Devastating loss at home for West Springfield, falling to No. 13 Lake Braddock 41-37. However, no time to dwell on the loss, as the Spartans host No. 23 Fairfax Friday.

Honorable mention:

Georgetown Prep (6-1), Briar Woods (7-1), Sherwood (6-2), Gaithersburg (7-1), Colonial Forge (8-1), Walter Johnson (7-1), Northwest (6-2), Damascus (6-2), Douglass (7-1), Rock Creek Christian (4-5)