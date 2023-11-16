WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Here are this week’s DMV high school football rankings as voted on by the DC News Now sports team.

1. Good Counsel (9-1) – Last week: 1

Good Counsel remains at No. 1 after defeating Gonzaga 20-2 in the WCAC semifinals. They take on DeMatha on Tuesday in the WCAC Championship at Navy.

2. DeMatha (9-1) – Last week: 2

DeMatha took care of business, defeating St. John’s, and advancing to the WCAC Championship.

3. Freedom-Woodbridge (10-0) – Last week: 3

Freedom junior RB Jeffrey Overton Jr. scores seven touchdowns, as the Eagles dominate once again, advancing to the VHSL 6B Region semis to take on Colonial forge.

4. Wise (9-1) – Last week: 5

Another dominant performance by Wise as they shut out Bowie. With QO out of the picture, the Pumas are now the favorites in the MPSSAA 4A bracket.

5. Battlefield (11-0) – Last week: 10

Battlefield jumps into the top 5 after taking down their rival Patriot 26-6. The Bobcats will travel to Mountain View in the battle of unbeatens in our Game of the Week.

6. Madison (10-1) – Last week: 12

The Warhawks jump back into the top 10 after another dominant win over Langley. With South Lakes out of the picture, Madison looks to be the favorites again in the VHSL 6D Region.

7. Quince Orchard (9-1) – Last week: 4

One of the more shocking results to last week came in Gaithersburg, as Quince Orchard lost to their rival Northwest 29-26, snapping their 39-game winning streak, and putting an end to their season.

8. C.H. Flowers (9-2) – Last week: 7

Due to an ineligible player, Flowers was forced to forfeit their playoff game vs. Eleanor Roosevelt, bring an end to what was a dominant season for the Jaguars. The team finishes 9-2, and in the ten games they actually played, the Jags gave up only 36 points.

9. Oakdale (11-0) – Last week: 14

In what was suppose to be one of Oakdale’s biggest test of the year to date, the Bears took care of business. They advance to the MPSAA 3A state quarterfinals after their 49-14 win over Sherwood.

10. Churchill (10-1) – Last week: 22

In last week’s Game of the Week, Churchill dominated Gaithersburg 41-14. With Quince Orchard out of the way, the Bulldogs are the top seed in the 4A state playoffs.

11. Gonzaga (6-5) – Last week: 8

Gonzaga falls out of the top 10 after losing to Good Counsel 20-2. The Eagles finish their season with a 6-5 record, an improvement from a year ago.

12. Friendship Collegiate (8-2) – Last week: 9

Friendship enjoyed the bye week, taking in all the chaos from around the DMV. The postseason is right around the corner for the Knights, which will be their chance to climb back into the top 10 of our rankings.

13. St. John’s (5-5) – Last week: 6

St. John’s was unable to defend their WCAC back-to-back crown, as they fell to DeMatha in the semifinals, finishing 5-5 on the season.

14. Northwest (9-2) – Last week: honorable mention

In the biggest upset of the week, Northwest defeat Quince Orchard 29-26, snapping their rival’s 39-game winning streak, and with that, skyrocketing up our rankings to No. 14.

15. South County (9-2) – Last week: 13

South County escaped a close one with West Potomac in the first round of playoffs. Now, they will host Fairfax, with a spot in the VHSL 6C Region Final on the line.

16. Lake Braddock (9-2) – Last week: 15

Lake Braddock defeat Mount Vernon 49-16 in the first round of playoffs, setting up a much anticipated rematch between the Bruins and West Springfield this Friday.

17. Stone Bridge (5-4) – Last week: 17

Stone Bridge enjoyed the bye week last week, and now, they get ready to make a run towards a state championship. It all starts this Friday vs. Massaponax.

18. South Lakes (10-1) – Last week: 11

After finishing the regular season undefeated for the first time in program history, South Lakes lost in the first round of playoffs to Yorktown 7-6, ending their incredible season.

19. Bishop McNamara (6-4) – Last week: 16

Bishop McNamara’s season may be over, but they will finish in our rankings after having two wins from a season ago.

20. Westfield (8-3) – Last week: 18

Westfield won convincingly on the road vs. Washington-Liberty last week, and due to Yorktown’s win over South Lakes, they will now host this week against the Patriots.

21. Tuscarora (VA) (10-0) – Last week: 19

Tuscarora is coming off a bye week ready to get their postseason rolling. They host Loudoun County on Friday.

22. Mountain View (11-0) – Last week: 20

Mountain View is one of six remaining undefeated teams in the DMV. They will host another unbeaten team this week in our Game of the Week against No. 5 Battlefield.

23. Linganore (10-1) – Last week: 21

Linganore continues to win. They blow out Manchester Valley 49-7 to advance to the MPSSAA 3A state quarterfinals, where they will host Franklin on Friday.

24. West Springfield (9-2) – Last week: 23

West Springfield took care of business vs. Hayfield this past Friday. They are ready to get their revenge this Friday, as they travel to take on No. 16 Lake Braddock.

25. Blake (10-0) – Last week: 25

Whether or not you believe Blake is a legit team or not, the Bengals are 10-0. They will look to defeat a tough Urbana team this week in the MPSSAA 4A/3A state quarterfinals.

Honorable mention:

Colonial Forge (10-1), Walter Johnson (9-2), Fairfax (8-3), Georgetown Prep (8-2), Eleanor Roosevelt (9-2), Brentsville District (10-1), Kettle Run (10-1), John Champe (9-1), Dunbar (8-2), Suitland (9-1)