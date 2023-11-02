WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Here are this week’s DMV high school football rankings as voted on by the DC News Now sports team.

1. Good Counsel (7-1) – Last week: 1

Good Counsel remains at No. 1 after their 28-6 win over Gonzaga.

2. DeMatha (8-1) – Last week: 2

DeMatha keeps pace with Good Counsel and stays at No. 2, defeating Bishop McNamara 33-0.

3. Freedom-Woodbridge (8-0) – Last week: 3

Freedom gets another blowout victory, this time 73-0 against C.D. Hylton. The Eagles outscored their opponents 267-7 in the month of October.

4. Quince Orchard (9-0) – Last week: 4

Quince Orchard enters their bye in the first round of the MPSSAA playoffs on a 39-game win streak. The Cougars will face the winner of Northwest vs. Seneca Valley in the second round of the playoffs.

5. Wise (8-1) – Last week: 5

Since losing its season opener to Maury, Wise has rattled off eight consecutive wins. The Pumas are on a bye this week and will face the winner of Duval vs. Bowie in the second round.

6. St. John’s (4-4) – Last week: 6

St. John’s enjoys their bye week as they get set for a match up on the road vs. Gonzaga on Saturday.

7. C.H. Flowers (8-1) – Last week: 8

Flowers finishes the regular season as No. 2 in their region after Wise. The Jaguars host Bladensburg in the first round of the playoffs Thursday evening.

8. Gonzaga (6-3) – Last week: 7

Gonzaga drops one spot in our rankings after falling 28-6 to No. Good Counsel.

9. Friendship Collegiate (7-2) – Last week: 9

Friendship Collegiate gets their seventh win in their last eight games, defeating Rock Creek Christian 27-18.

10. Battlefield (9-0) – Last week: 10

Six straight shutouts for Battlefield as they took care of Osbourn at home 49-0. They take on their rival Patriot on Friday at home.

11. South Lakes (9-0) – Last week: 11

Another convincing victory by South Lakes as they look to go unbeaten in the regular season. Only team standing in their way in Westfield in our Game of the Week on Friday.

12. Madison (8-1) – Last week: 12

The Warhawks take care of their cross town rivals Oakton 38-12.

13. South County (7-2) – Last week: 14

In last week’s Game of the Week, South County was able to go on the road and defeat Lake Braddock 28-20. A win this week vs. West Potomac, and the Stallions will have the top seed in the VHSL 6C Region playoffs.

14. Oakdale (9-0) – Last week: 16

Oakdale marches into playoffs undefeated. They will be a contender once again in the MPSSAA 3A bracket.

15. Lake Braddock (7-2) – Last week: 13

A loss to No. 13 South County drops the Bruins two spots in our rankings.

16. Bishop McNamara (6-3) – Last week: 15

After a 6-0 start to the season, Bishop McNamara has now lost three straight to WCAC juggernauts – St. John’s, Gonzaga and DeMatha. The Mustangs will try their hand at No. 1 Good Counsel on Friday.

17. Westfield (7-2) – Last week: 17

Westfield notches their seventh win of the season, defeating Chantilly 56-12. They will get their chance to rise up our rankings this week, as they travel to take on No. 11 South Lakes Friday.

18. Stone Bridge (4-4) – Last week: 18

Four straight wins for Stone Bridge as they are back to .500 on the season after defeating Briar Woods 29-12.

19. Tuscarora (VA) (9-0) – Last week: 19

Tuscarora continues to flex their muscles, as they get win No. 9 on the season by defeating Woodgrove 28-12.

20. Mountain View (9-0) – Last week: 20

Mountain View remains at No. 20 in our rankings after defeating North Stafford 42-7.

21. Linganore (8-1) – Last week: 21

Linganore enters the playoffs with one loss, a 21-14 defeat at the hands of Oakdale. Rick Conner and the Lancers will open the playoffs at home against Rockville.

22. Churchill (8-1) – Last week: 22

It took some theatrics, along with over 300 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns scored by David Avit, but Churchill prevailed in a thriller over Walter Johnson, 32-30. The Bulldogs only loss this season came to No. 4 Quince Orchard. Churchill opens the playoffs against Richard Montgomery, in what should be another high scoring affair.

23. West Springfield (7-2) – Last week: 25

West Springfield bounced back in a big way after their loss to Lake Braddock, defeating Fairfax 42-20.

24. Blake (9-0) – Last week: 24

It has been a special season for head coach Bryon Marshall and his Bengals. Blake is undefeated and has a bye in the first round of MPSSAA 4A/3A playoffs. Blake will host the winner of Whitman and Springbrook in the second round.

25. Gaithersburg (8-1) – Last week: honorable mention

Like Churchill, Gaithersburg’s only loss this season came to Quince Orchard. The Trojans host Clarksburg in their first round playoff game Thursday. They would face either Churchill or Richard Montgomery in the second round.

Honorable mention:

Northwest (7-2), Colonial Forge (8-1), Damascus (7-2), Briar Woods (7-2), Walter Johnson (7-2), Fairfax (6-3), Georgetown Prep (6-2), Douglass (8-1), Sherwood (6-3), Washington-Liberty (8-1)