WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Here are this week’s DMV high school football rankings as voted on by the DC News Now sports team.

1. Good Counsel (10-1) – Last week: 1

With a 7-0 win in the pouring rain over DeMatha, Good Counsel solidified its spot as the WCAC champion and our top team in our rankings, beating the Stags for the second time.

2. DeMatha (9-2) – Last week: 2

DeMatha finishes the season 9-2, with both of their losses coming by one score to Good Counsel.

3. Freedom-Woodbridge (11-0) – Last week: 3

Freedom scores over 50 again. They defeat Colonial Forge 52-16 and move the focus to the VHSL 6B region final on Saturday vs. Battlefield.

4. Wise (10-1) – Last week: 4

Wise gets another dominate win, defeating Walter Johnson. They host Eleanor Roosevelt on Friday in the MPSSAA 4A state semifinals.

5. Battlefield (12-0) – Last week: 5

Battlefield gets the thrilling win over Mountain View in our Game of the Week. The competition gets even tougher, as the Bobcats will look to take down the defending Class 6 champs in Freedom on Saturday.

6. Oakdale (12-0) – Last week: 9

Oakdale continues to rise up our rankings. The Bears get a 56-6 win over Oakland Mills in the state quarterfinals, and are a game away from getting back to the MPSSAA 3A state championship.

7. Madison (11-1) – Last week: 6

Madison dominates once again, taking down Herndon 37-7. The Warhawks will host Westfield in the VHSL 6D region final on Saturday.

8. Churchill (11-1) – Last week: 10

Churchill gets another win behind another strong performance by David Avit. The Bulldogs will play in their first state semifinal since 1995 on Friday vs. Broadneck.

9. Friendship Collegiate (9-2) – Last week: 12

Friendship jumps back into our top 10 after defeating National Christian 42-6. Now, the Knights get ready for the DCSAA Class AA playoffs, as they take on H.D. Woodson on Saturday.

10. Quince Orchard (9-1) – Last week: 7

It is still weird to not see Quince Orchard still alive in the MPSSAA playoffs. Their season ended over a week ago to their rival Northwest.

11. C.H. Flowers (9-2) – Last week: 8

Due to an ineligible player, Flowers was forced to forfeit their playoff game vs. Eleanor Roosevelt, bring an end to what was a dominant season for the Jaguars.

12. Gonzaga (6-5) – Last week: 11

Gonzaga season ends similar to last year, losing in the WCAC semidinals.

13. Lake Braddock (10-2) – Last week: 16

Lake Braddock took care of business at home vs. West Springfield, defeating the Spartans 38-21 to advance to the VHSL 6C region final on Saturday vs. Fairfax.

14. Stone Bridge (6-4) – Last week: 17

Stone Bridge wins with ease over Massaponax. They will look for their ninth straight region title on Friday vs. Briar Woods at 1 p.m.

15. St. John’s (5-5) – Last week: 13

St. John’s was unable to defend their WCAC back-to-back crown, as they fell to DeMatha in the semifinals, finishing 5-5 on the season.

16. Northwest (9-3) – Last week: 14

Northwest’s season comes to an end, falling to Broadneck by one point.

17. Westfield (9-3) – Last week: 20

Westfield holds on to defeat Yorktown 21-14 and advance to the VHSL 6D region final to take on No. 7 Madison.

18. Tuscarora (VA) (11-0) – Last week: 21

Tuscarora avoids a slow start to Loudoun County, defeating the Captains 28-16 to remain unbeaten.

19. South County (9-3) – Last week: 15

After defeating Fairfax 50-7 in the regular season, the Stallions fall to Fairfax 30-6, putting an end to their season.

20. Linganore (11-1) – Last week: 23

Linganore wins again, defeating Franklin 30-10. They will host their MPSSAA 3A state semifinal game vs. Northern on Friday.

21. Blake (11-0) – Last week: 25

Blake remains unbeaten, after defeating Urbana 16-6. Thy will host the defending champs North Point in the MPSSAA 4A/3A state semifinals.

22. South Lakes (10-1) – Last week: 18

After finishing the regular season undefeated for the first time in program history, South Lakes lost in the first round of playoffs to Yorktown 7-6, ending their incredible season.

23. Eleanor Roosevelt (10-2) – Last week: honorable mention

Eleanor Roosevelt jumps into our top 25 for the first time this year. They will take on No. 4 Wise in the MPSSAA 4A state semifinals. The Raiders lost to the Pumas 22-16 back in September.

24. Bishop McNamara (6-4) – Last week: 19

Bishop McNamara’s season may be over, but they will finish in our rankings after having two wins from a season ago.

25. Mountain View (11-1) – Last week: 22

Mountain Views suffers their first loss of the season in a 21-18 loss to No. 5 Battlefield, putting an end to their season.

Honorable mention:

Fairfax (9-3), Brentsville District (11-1), West Springfield (9-3), John Champe (10-1), Georgetown Prep (8-2), Colonial Forge (10-2), Walter Johnson (9-3), Dunbar (8-2), Maret (10-1), Walkersville (7-5)