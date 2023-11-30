WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Here are this week’s DMV high school football rankings as voted on by the DC News Now sports team.

1. Good Counsel (10-1) – Last week: 1

With a 7-0 win in the pouring rain over DeMatha, Good Counsel solidified its spot as the WCAC champion and our top team in our rankings, beating the Stags for the second time this season.

2. Freedom-Woodbridge (12-0) – Last week: 3

Freedom absolutely demolished Battlefield in the VHSL 6B region final, defeating the Bobcats 50-7. With that, the Eagles move to No. 2 in our rankings.

3. DeMatha (9-2) – Last week: 2

DeMatha finishes the season 9-2, with both of their losses coming by one score to Good Counsel.

4. Wise (11-1) – Last week: 4

Wise solidified their spot in the MPSSAA 4A state final after defeating Eleanor Roosevelt 62-21. The Pumas will look to take down Broadneck in Annapolis on Friday.

5. Oakdale (13-0) – Last week: 6

Oakdale breaks into our top 5 for the first time after defeating City College 57-20 in the MPSSAA 3A state semifinals. They will take on Linganore in the state championship on Saturday.

6. Madison (12-1) – Last week: 7

Madison moves up to No. 6 in our rankings after handling Westfield 31-7 in the VHSL 6D region final. They now get a shot at No. 2 Freedom in the Class 6 state semis, a rematch of last years state final in which the Eagles won 48-14.

7. Friendship Collegiate (10-2) – Last week: 9

Friendship dominates H.D. Woodson 42-0 to advance to the DCSAA Class AA final, where the will take on Dunbar on Saturday.

8. Quince Orchard (9-1) – Last week: 10

Quince Orchard’s season came to an end early in the playoffs to their rival Northwest. The Cougars finish their season 9-1.

9. C.H. Flowers (9-2) – Last week: 11

Due to an ineligible player, Flowers was forced to forfeit their playoff game vs. Eleanor Roosevelt, bring an end to what was a dominant season for the Jaguars.

10. Lake Braddock (11-2) – Last week: 13

Lake Braddock continues to roll, defeating Fairfax 39-20 in the VHSL 6C region final. They will travel south to take on Highland Springs in the Class 6 state semifinals, with a trip to the state championship on the line.

11. Battlefield (12-1) – Last week: 5

Battlefield’s season comes to an end, losing to No. 2 Freedom 50-7 in the VHSL 6B region final. The Bobcats finishing the season 12-1.

12. Stone Bridge (8-4) – Last week: 14

After starting the season 1-4, Stone Bridge has been on a tear. They just won their ninth straight region championship on Friday over Briar Woods, and now are one win away from the state championship game.

13. Churchill (11-2) – Last week: 8

A tough ending to a successful year for Churchill. They fell to Broadneck 31-7 in the MPSSAA 4A state semifinals, finishing the year 11-2.

14. Tuscarora (VA) (12-0) – Last week: 18

Tuscarora wins a thrilling VHSL 4C region final against John Champe 24-21. The Huskies are one of three teams remaining in our area with an undefeated record.

15. Linganore (12-1) – Last week: 20

Linganore advances to the MPSSAA 3A state final after defeating Northern 56-20. The Lancers get a shot at avenging their only loss of the season, as they take on Oakdale on Saturday.

16. Gonzaga (6-5) – Last week: 12

Gonzaga season ends similar to last year, losing in the WCAC semifinals.

17. St. John’s (5-5) – Last week: 15

St. John’s was unable to defend their WCAC back-to-back crown, as they fell to DeMatha in the semifinals, finishing 5-5 on the season.

18. Northwest (9-3) – Last week: 16

Northwest’s season comes to an end, falling to Broadneck by one point.

19. Westfield (9-4) – Last week: 17

Westfield falls in the VHSL 6D region final to No. 6 Madison 31-7. Another solid season for the Bulldogs, as the finish 9-4, with losses coming to Madison twice, Lake Braddock, and South Lakes.

20. South County (9-3) – Last week: 19

After defeating Fairfax 50-7 in the regular season, the Stallions fall to Fairfax 30-6 in the region semis, putting an end to their season.

21. South Lakes (10-1) – Last week: 22

After finishing the regular season undefeated for the first time in program history, South Lakes lost in the first round of playoffs to Yorktown 7-6, ending their incredible season.

22. Blake (11-1) – Last week: 21

Blake has their incredible season come to a close in the MPSSAA 4A/3A state semis, falling to the defending state champs North Point 28-7.

23. Brentsville District (12-1) – Last week: honorable mention

The Tigers won their tenth straight game on Friday, defeating Armstrong 30-28 in the VHSL 3B region final. They will host Lafayette on Saturday in the Class 3 state semis.

24. Bishop McNamara (6-4) – Last week: 24

Bishop McNamara’s season may be over, but they will finish in our rankings after having two wins from a season ago.

25. Dunbar (9-2) – Last week: honorable mention

Dunbar breaks into the top 25 after defeating Ballou 28-7. They will get a shot to soar up our rankings, as they take on No. 7 Friendship on Saturday in the DCSAA Class AA championship.

Honorable mention:

Maret (11-1), Eleanor Roosevelt (10-3), Mountain View (11-1), Fairfax (9-3), West Springfield (9-3), Georgetown Prep (8-2), John Champe (10-2), Colonial Forge (10-2), Walter Johnson (9-3), Coolidge (7-5)