WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Here are this week’s DMV high school football rankings as voted on by the DC News Now sports team.

1. Good Counsel (8-1) – Last week: 1

Good Counsel will stay at No. 1 after wrapping up their regular season with a 24-0 win over Bishop McNamara.

2. DeMatha (8-1) – Last week: 2

DeMatha enjoys their bye week. Now, they get set for their WCAC semifinal matchup with St. John’s on Friday.

3. Freedom-Woodbridge (9-0) – Last week: 3

Freedom cruises to another unbeaten regular season. Now, the playoffs begin for the returning VHSL Class 6 state champs.

4. Quince Orchard (9-0) – Last week: 4

Quince Orchard comes off their first round bye week fresh and ready to go, as they will host rival Northwest in the second round of the MPSSAA playoffs.

5. Wise (8-1) – Last week: 5

Wise remains at No. 5 during their first round playoff bye. They will host Bowie on Friday.

6. St. John’s (5-4) – Last week: 6

St. John’s gets a gutsy 23-20 win over Gonzaga in overtime. The Cadets will look to pull off a big road win Friday, as they take on No. 2 DeMatha in the WCAC semis.

7. C.H. Flowers (9-1) – Last week: 7

Another shut out on the board for Flowers, as they blank Bladensburg 63-0. The Jaguars will get a battle-tested Eleanor Roosevelt team on Friday.

8. Gonzaga (6-4) – Last week: 8

Even after an overtime loss to No. 6 St. John’s, Gonzaga remains at No. 8 in our rankings. They get No. 1 Good Counsel on Friday.

9. Friendship Collegiate (8-2) – Last week: 9

Friendship Collegiate wraps up their regular season with an 18-7 win over Riverdale Baptist.

10. Battlefield (10-0) – Last week: 10

Battlefield finishes 10-0 in the regular season for the third straight season after defeating rival Patriot 26-23. They will host the Pioneers once again this week in the first round of VHSL playoffs.

11. South Lakes (10-0) – Last week: 11

It’s the first 10-0 regular season in program history! South Lakes took down Westfield 28-24 in our Game of the Week, and now, they host Yorktown Friday.

12. Madison (9-1) – Last week: 12

Madison dominated Centreville to finish 9-1 on the season. Despite losing to South Lakes, the Warhawks are the top seed in the VHSL 6D Region due to strength of schedule.

13. South County (8-2) – Last week: 13

South County takes care of business, defeating West Potomac to clinch the Patriot District and the top seed in the VHSL 6C Region. They will take on West Potomac once again on Friday.

14. Oakdale (10-0) – Last week: 14

Oakdale dominates in the first round of the MPSSAA playoffs against North Hagerstown. Now, the Bears get their first real test since September, as they host Sherwood Friday.

15. Lake Braddock (8-2) – Last week: 15

Lake Braddock remains at No. 15, finishing their season 8-2 with a 37-7 win over Robinson.

16. Bishop McNamara (6-4) – Last week: 16

Bishop McNamara wrapped up their season with a 24-0 loss to No. 1 good Counsel. After starting 6-0, the Mustangs finish 6-4, four wins more than last year.

17. Stone Bridge (5-4) – Last week: 18

After starting 0-4, Stone Bridge finishes the season with a winning record and the top seed in the VHSL 5D Region.

18. Westfield (7-3) – Last week: 17

Westfield falls to South Lakes 28-24 in our Game of the Week. The Bulldogs have lost their three games to teams ranked above them in the rankings (South Lakes, Madison, Lake Braddock).

19. Tuscarora (VA) (10-0) – Last week: 19

Tuscarora finishes the regular season 10-0. They will have a bye this week in the VHSL playoffs, and will face either Loudoun County or Woodgrove next week.

20. Mountain View (10-0) – Last week: 20

Mountain View remains unbeaten after defeating Stafford 35-21. They will be the 2-seed in a loaded VHSL 6B region which includes No. 3 Freedom and No. 10 Battlefield.

21. Linganore (9-1) – Last week: 21

Linganore dominates Rockville in the first round of the MPSSAA playoffs. They will host Manchester Valley on Friday.

22. Churchill (9-1) – Last week: 22

After winning a shootout against Richard Montgomery a couple weeks ago, the Bulldogs take care of business this time around, defeating RM 41-12, setting up a much anticipated matchup between Gaithersburg in our Game of the Week.

23. West Springfield (8-2) – Last week: 23

West Springfield finishes their regular season with a shut out victory over W.T. Woodson. The Spartans’ only losses on the season have to the hands of No. 13 South County and No. 15 Lakes Braddock by less than a touchdown.

24. Gaithersburg (9-1) – Last week: 25

Gaithersburg defeat Clarksburg 21-6 in the first round of the MPSSAA playoffs. They get No. 22 Churchill this Friday in our Game of the Week, with the winner most likely hosting a state quarterfinal game next week.

25. Blake (9-0) – Last week: 24

Blake enjoyed their first round bye in the MPSSAA playoffs. Now, they host Whitman on Friday, as they look to remain undefeated.

Honorable mention:

Northwest (8-2), Colonial Forge (9-1), Damascus (7-2), Walter Johnson (8-2), Fairfax (7-3), Georgetown Prep (7-2), Douglass (9-1), Sherwood (7-3), Washington-Liberty (9-1), Eleanor Roosevelt (8-2)