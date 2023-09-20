WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Here are this week’s DMV high school football rankings as voted on by the DC News Now sports team.

1. DeMatha (3-0) – Last week: 1

After winning a 25-23 five overtime thriller over Roman Catholic from Philadelphia, DeMatha holds on to the top spot in our rankings.

2. Freedom-Woodbridge (2-0) – Last week: 2

Following a bye week, Freedom will look to start 3-0, facing Gar-Field on Friday.

3. Good Counsel (2-1) – Last week: 4

Good Counsel posted an impressive win on Saturday, taking down Mt. St. Joseph, 38-8.

4. St. John’s (2-1) – Last week: 3

St. John’s defeated a solid team from South Carolina, Gray Collegiate Academy, 42-28.

5. Quince Orchard (3-0) – Last week: 5

Quince Orchard nearly suffered its first loss in four years, but survived a scare, edging out Stone Bridge, 29-22. The Cougars have now won 30 consecutive games.

6. C.H. Flowers (3-0) – Last week: 6

Flowers continues to look like the real deal. They shut out Laurel, 48-0.

7. Madison (4-0) – Last week: 8

Madison moves up one spot in the rankings after a 27-7 win over Marshall.

8. Wise (2-1) – Last week: 9

Since their season opening loss to Virginia powerhouse Maury, Wise has won two games to move to 2-1. The Pumas shut out Parkdale this week.

9. Friendship Collegiate (3-1) – Last week: 10

Friendship Collegiate convincingly beat Coolidge, 39-13. The Knights will take on a solid H.D. Woodson team on Friday.

10. Gonzaga (3-1) – Last week: 7

Gonzaga drops a few spots after a 35-29 loss to Loyola Blakefield. The Eagles will look to bounce back against Belen Jesuit (Florida) on Friday.

11. Battlefield (4-0) – Last week: 12

Battlefield just keeps on winning. They beat Woodbridge, 56-0.

12. Northwest (3-0) – Last week: 13

Northwest moves up one spot after a 52-29 high scoring win over Richard Montgomery.

13. South County (3-1) – Last week: 16

South County’s climb back up our rankings continues, the Stallions earned a statement win over Fairfax, 50-7.

14. Stone Bridge (0-3) – Last week: 14

Rarely does a team drop to 0-3 and not fall in the rankings, let alone still be ranked, but Stone Bridge deserves its top 15 spot. The Bulldogs nearly ended Quince Orchard’s four-year long win streak, and their other losses have come to Madison and Martinsburg, one of the top teams in West Virginia. It doesn’t get any easier, Stone Bridge will take on Good Counsel on Friday.

15. Bishop McNamara (4-0) – Last week: 15

Bishop McNamara might just be the team to watch in the DMV. Second-year head coach Greg Calhoun has his team out to a 4-0 start after a 14-10 win over Moody in Alabama.

16. Lake Braddock (3-1) – Last week: 17

Lake Braddock moves up a spot after 48-14 drubbing of West Potomac.

17. Fairfax (3-1) – Last week: 11

This is where the slide ends for Fairfax after its loss to South County.

18. Damascus (2-1) – Last week: 18

Damascus is back in the win column after its loss to Northwest in week two, defeating Rockville, 27-6.

19. Rock Creek Christian (2-2) – Last week: 19

Rock Creek Christian took care of business this week, topping National Christian Academy, 50-0.

20. Westfield (2-1) – Last week: 20

Westfield holds steady at No. 20 after a bye.

21. Linganore (3-0) – Last week: 22

Linganore surrendered points for the first time this season in a win over Walkersville, through three weeks, the Lancers have outscored opponents, 138-12. Big matchup coming up against Oakdale on Friday.

22. Briar Woods (4-0) – Last week: 21

Briar Woods is now 4-0 and moves up a spot after a 37-14 win over North Stafford.

23. Tuscarora (VA) (4-0) – Last week: 25

Tuscarora’s climb up the rankings continues. They beat Lightridge in triple overtime, 23-20.

24. Oakdale (3-0) – Last week: Honorable Mention

Oakdale catapults into our rankings with a convincing 28-16 win over rival Frederick on the road. The Bears will have another opportunity to prove themselves, hosting No. 21 Linganore on Friday.

25. Sherwood (3-0) – Last week: Honorable Mention

After a 44-0 win over Magruder, Sherwood finds itself in our rankings. The Warriors will host Blake in a showdown of two undefeated teams on Friday.

Honorable mention:

Paint Branch (2-1), Episcopal (1-0), Georgetown Prep (3-0), Churchill (3-0), West Springfield (2-1), Colonial Forge (4-0), Frederick (2-1), West Potomac (2-1), Bullis (2-0), Dunbar (1-2)