WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Here are this week’s DMV high school football rankings as voted on by the DC News Now sports team.

1. Good Counsel (3-1) – Last week: 3

After a convincing 41-3 win over Stone Bridge, Good Counsel claims the top spot in our rankings.

2. DeMatha (4-0) – Last week: 1

DeMatha is passed by Good Counsel, but remains at No. 2 after defeating Life Christian Academy, 41-3.

3. Freedom-Woodbridge (3-0) – Last week: 2

After their last two games being canceled, the Eagles got back on the field last Friday, dominating Gar-field 60-0.

4. St. John’s (2-1) – Last week: 4

The Cadets get another impressive win out of state, defeating Mission Viejo 39-17.

5. Quince Orchard (4-0) – Last week: 5

Quince Orchard stays at No. 5 after a 35-0 win over Churchill. They have not surrendered outside of their close call win against Stone Bridge.

6. C.H. Flowers (4-0) – Last week: 6

Flowers’ game got pushed to Tuesday due to weather. They rolled against Duval, winning 53-0.

7. Madison (5-0) – Last week: 7

The Warhawks are 5-0 and have shown no signs of slowing down. They get a big test Friday in our Game of the Week vs. South County.

8. Wise (3-1) – Last week: 8

Wise shutout Oxon Hill on Friday, 64-0.

9. Friendship Collegiate (4-1) – Last week: 9

A dominant win for Friendship over H.D. Woodson sets up a must watch game Friday on the road against Gonzaga.

10. Gonzaga (4-1) – Last week: 10

The Eagles bounced back after their first loss of the season wit a 42-9 win over Belen Jesuit from Florida. Now, before they kick off WCAC play, they host No. 9 Friendship Friday.

11. Battlefield (5-0) – Last week: 11

Battlefield notched their second shut out of the season, defeating Freedom-South Riding 40-0. The Bobcats have only given up 34 total points this season, while scoring 253.

12. Northwest (4-0) – Last week: 12

The King’s trophy is staying with the Jaguars. Northwest defeats Seneca Valley, 30-8.

13. South County (4-1) – Last week: 13

The Stallions took care of business against Hayfield last week, winning 53-9. Now they look to spoil No. 7 Madison’s homecoming on Friday.

14. Bishop McNamara (5-0) – Last week: 15

Bishop McNamara continues to climb the rankings. The Mustangs defeated Douglass, 27-21.

15. Lake Braddock (4-1) – Last week: 16

The Bruins are putting their lone loss to Madison in the rear view mirror. They took down last year’s 6C Region champs Fairfax 21-9 last week.

16. Damascus (3-1) – Last week: 18

Damascus moves up a couple spots after a 41-6 win over Poolesville.

17. Westfield (3-1) – Last week: 20

Westfield responds from their loss to Lake Braddock with a 59-0 shut out over Justice. They travel to Wakefield Friday.

18. Oakdale (4-0) – Last week: 24

Oakdale is the biggest riser this week, following a thrilling 21-14 win over Linganore.

19. Rock Creek Christian (2-3) – Last week: 19

Rock Creek Christian holds steady at 19 following a close 17-16 loss to Malvern Prep in Pennsylvania.

20. Stone Bridge (0-4) – Last week: 14

Stone Bridge ran into a buzz saw Friday, falling to No. 1 Good Counsel 41-3. Don’t let the record fool you, the Bulldogs will be in the mix in Class 5 when it’s all said and done.

21. Briar Woods (4-0) – Last week: 22

Bye week for Briar Woods. This week, they get set to host the defending MPSSAA 1A state champs Fort Hill.

22. Tuscarora (VA) (5-0) – Last week: 23

The Huskies start 5-0 for the first time since 2020. They get Loudoun Valley Friday in what could be a better game than advertised.

23. Colonial Forge (5-0) – Last week: honorable mention

The Eagles crack the top 25 for the first time this season after a 41-7 win over Stafford. Friday, they will travel to Massaponax.

24. Fairfax (3-2) – Last week: 17

The Fairfax offense has only put up 16 points in the last two weeks, with both games resulting in losses. Another test looms for the Lions, as they travel to West Potomac Friday.

25. Linganore (3-1) – Last week: 21

Linganore hangs on and stays at No. 25 in our rankings after falling to Oakdale in a close game.

Honorable mention:

West Springfield (3-1), Georgetown Prep (3-0), Mountain View (4-0), Bullis (3-0), Walter Johnson (4-0), Washington-Liberty (4-0), Churchill (3-1), South Lakes (5-0), Blake (4-0), Episcopal (1-1)