WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm.

1. DeMatha (5-1) – Last week: 2

After a convincing 27-3 win over Gonzaga, DeMatha moves to the top spot in our rankings. Those three points are the only points the Stags have given up in the last five weeks.

2. Good Counsel (5-1) – Last week: 1

Good Counsel is jumped by DeMatha in our rankings. The Falcons still have a strong case for number one and could jump back up with a strong showing against Gonzaga on Friday.

3. Quince Orchard (6-0) – Last week: 3

Quince Orchard gave up points for the first time this season in a 56-7 win over Richard Montgomery.

4. Freedom-Woodbridge (7-0) – Last week: 6

The Eagles jump up two spots after a 112-16 win over Colgan. Yes, that score is correct,

5. St. John’s (5-2) – Last week: 4

St. John’s edged out Bishop McNamara over the weekend, 34-13. The Cadets will face DeMatha, Good Counsel and Gonzaga through the rest of the regular season.

6. C.H. Flowers (6-0) – Last week: 9

The Jaguars defeat Wise for the first time in 14 years in a 16-13 overtime classic. They jump up three spots in our rankings.

7. Battlefield (6-0) – Last week: 7

A tight overtime win over John Champe on Friday has the Bobcats remain unbeaten.

8. Gonzaga (4-3) – Last week: 5

Gonzaga fell to DeMatha, 27-3. Gonzaga is battle tested, their other two losses have come to Archbishop Spalding and St. Joseph’s Prep from Pennsylvania. It doesn’t get easier – they’ll visit Good Counsel on Friday.

9. Wise (5-1) – Last week: 8

Wise falls one spot in our rankings due to their overtime loss to Flowers. The Pumas will be back, and will most likely get their rematch with the Jags in the playoffs.

10. Lake Braddock (6-0) – Last week: 10

Lake Braddock remains unbeaten, and remains at 10. The Bruins get a true test on Friday, as they host Robinson.

11. Stone Bridge (6-1) – Last week: 12

Stone Bridge jumps up a spot after a convincing 35-0 win over Briar Woods.

12. Damascus (5-1) – Last week: 11

Damascus crushed winless Clarksburg 54-12 on Friday.

13. Archbishop Carroll (5-2) – Last week: 13

Archbishop Carroll improves to 5-2 with a 42-14 win over Bishop Ireton.

14. Roosevelt (DC) (5-1) – Last week: 14

Roosevelt held off a comeback from Dunbar in our game of the week, 29-26. Roosevelt’s lone loss this season came to Gonzaga.

15. Centreville (5-1) – Last week: 15

Centreville continues to impress, as they began district play with a 45-6 win over Chantilly. They will travel to Madison on Friday.

16. Urbana (6-0) – Last week: 17

Urbana held on to beat Middletown, 24-19. The Hawks will have a tough matchup at Oakdale on Friday.

17. Fairfax (6-0) – Last week: 20

Fairfax avenged their playoff loss from a season ago against West Potomac 42-21. Before finishing the season with Lake Braddock, Robinson, and West Springfield, the Lions will take on W.T. Woodson this week.

18. South County (5-1) – Last week: 19

The Stallions continue to put the loss to Westfield behind them. Another dominant performance has SoCo ready for their match up against a hot West Springfield Spartan team.

19. Blair (6-0) – Last week: 21

Blair’s undefeated run continued with a 27-13 win over a solid Rockville team.

20. Frederick (6-0) – Last week: 23

Frederick blanked Walkersville, 21-0, to improve to 6-0.

21. West Springfield (6-0) – Last Week: Unranked

From unranked to 21. Ironic, as that is how many poinits it took to defeat Robinson in OT (21-20). The celebration will be short, as the Spartans will travel to South County Friday.

22. Westfield (5-1) – Last week: 22

The Bulldogs began district play on the right note, defeating South Lakes 40-15.

23. Robinson (5-1) – Last week: 16

After a 21-20 overtime loss to West Springfield, Robinson dropped seven spots in our rankings. They will have a chance to shoot back up Friday when they take on Lake Braddock.

24. Seneca Valley (5-1) – Last week: 24

The Screaming Eagles remain at 24 after a 38-0 win over Wootton.

25. Loudoun County (6-0) – Last Week: 25

The Captains remain unbeaten after a 63-6 win over Dominion.

HONORABLE MENTION:

Rock Creek Christian, Madison Friendship Collegiate, Georgetown Prep, Patriot, Douglass, Oakdale, Walter Johnson, John Champe, Tuscarora (VA)

Dropped out of rankings:

Rock Creek Christian