WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm.

1. DeMatha (7-1) – Last week: 1

DeMatha holds on to the top spot after a 17-14 win at St. John’s. The WCAC playoffs are shaping up to be must-see football. DeMatha will host a team from Alaska on Friday, but all eyes are on their season finale against Good Counsel.

2. Good Counsel (7-1) – Last week: 2

Good Counsel continue to look the part of a top team. They’ll host St. John’s on Friday.

3. Quince Orchard (8-0) – Last week: 3

Quince Orchard is the top public school football team in Maryland until someone proves otherwise. No team has come close to beating the Cougars. They crushed their arch rival Northwest on Friday.

4. Freedom-Woodbridge (9-0) – Last week: 4

Another blow out win for the Eagles. They won’t face a test until deep in the playoffs.

5. St. John’s (5-3) – Last week: 5

St. John’s lost on Saturday to No. 1 DeMatha, falling to 5-3. The Cadets will not drop in our rankings as they nearly took down the top ranked Stags. Their matchup against No. 2 Good Counsel Friday is shaping up to be a very good one.

6. C.H. Flowers (8-0) – Last week: 6

Flowers crushed Suitland on Friday, and will likely continue the trend, as they take on winless Northwestern to wrap up their regular season.

7. Battlefield (8-0) – Last week: 7

Another shut out for the Bobcats on Friday. Their fifth of the season. They play Gar-Field on Friday before clashing with unbeaten Patriot the following week.

8. Wise (7-1) – Last week: 8

The Pumas earned another big win. They are still a big threat to Quince Orchard and Flowers.

9. Stone Bridge (7-1) – Last week: 11

Stone Bridge cracks the top 10 for the first time this season, as they beat an impressive Woodgrove team 49-28.

10. Gonzaga (4-4) – Last week: 10

Gonzaga remains in the top 10 through their bye week. The Eagles have had as tough a schedule as anyone.

11. Fairfax (8-0) – Last week: 15

The Lions get the biggest win of the week, with a 29-14 win over Lake Braddock. No team has been on the rise more in the last three weeks than Fairfax, and their schedule continues to be tough as they are on the road vs. Robinson Friday.

12. Damascus (7-1) – Last week: 12

Damascus continues to dominate their county opponents. Josh Klotz’s team is looking strong as the postseason nears.

13. Archbishop Carroll (6-2) – Last week: 13

Archbishop Carroll won their sixth game in a row on Saturday in a shutout over Bishop O’Connell. The Lions will host a one loss Paul VI team on Saturday.

14. Roosevelt (DC) (7-1) – Last week: 14

Roosevelt earned another win Saturday, staying in our top 15.

15. South County (7-1) – Last week: 16

South County notched a 20-point win over West Potomac on Friday. They will take on Alexandria City this Friday, before taking on Lake Braddock in their regular season finale.

16. Frederick (8-0) – Last week: 17

Frederick made a statement Friday, winning at Oakdale by three scores. The Cadets are 8-0 for the first time since 1968, when Vikings great running back Chuck Foreman was on the team.

17. Rock Creek Christian (5-3) – Last week: Honorable mention

Rock Creek Christian makes its grand return to the rankings. The Eagles beat a very good Stubenville team from Ohio at home, 36-20. Stubenville beat No. 13 Archbishop Carroll in Ohio by 15 earlier in the season.

18. Lake Braddock (7-1) – Last week: 9

Lake Braddock takes the biggest fall in our rankings after a 15-point loss to Fairfax at home. The Bruins will still have their chances to jump back up, as they finish the year with W.T. Woodson and No. 15 South County.

19. Madison (5-3) – Last week: 24

After starting 0-3 on the season, Madison has hit their stride. The Warhawks have defeated Centreville and Westfield in back-to-back weeks.

20. Centreville (6-2) – Last week: 18

Centreville drops two spots despite defeating South Lakes 46-6. However, the Wildcats will have their shot at Westfield in the season finale in two weeks.

21. Loudoun County (8-0) – Last Week: 23

The Captains continue to rise up the rankings, as they remain unbeaten on the season after an impressive 27-21 win over Class 5 opponent Independence.

22. West Springfield (7-1) – Last Week: 22

The Spartans get back to their winning ways in a 34-3 rout over Alexandria City.

23. Robinson (6-2) – Last week: 25

The Rams win in blow out fashion, and earn their first win in three weeks. They play No. 11 Fairfax on Friday.

24. Oakdale (6-2) – Last week: 20

Despite a loss to Frederick at home, Oakdale holds on to a spot in our rankings. The Bears could get a rematch with Frederick in the playoffs.

25. Urbana (7-1) – Last week: 21

Urbana bounced back from its first loss of the season with a shutout win over Tuscarora (MD). The Hawks will close out their regular season at Linganore Friday. Urbana looks like a strong team leading up to the 4A/3A playoffs in Maryland.

HONORABLE MENTION:

Westfield (6-2), Patriot (8-0), Blair (7-1), Seneca Valley (6-2), Friendship Collegiate (5-3), Georgetown Prep (6-1), John Champe (6-2), Bell (8-1), Tuscarora (VA) (7-1), Sherwood (6-2)

Dropped out of rankings:

Westfield